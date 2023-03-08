The Vercher Group of Jena is assisting the Town of Ferriday in finding a new CPA after representative David Vercher said his group could no longer work with the town.
“David said his group could no longer get done what the board was asking them to do because of time limits,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “They are getting us more recommendations. They said it was just impossible to do what the board was requesting in a short amount of time. We’re looking for someone we can send a letter of engagement to be in compliance.”
Town Council members have requested numerous documents pertaining to Ferriday finances.
David Vercher has been to two town meetings this year and presented the annual audit to the Ferriday Town Council in January.
According to the audit, Ferriday has a total net position of $3,515,063 in general funds, which is a decrease of 5.2 percent from last year.
Ferriday has cash and investment assets of $217,574, down 16.9 percent from last year.
Vercher said the town had $9,857,521 invested in capital assets, including buildings, sewer system, machinery and equipment.That is a $259,137 decrease from last year.
The audit had five findings, including numerous old outstanding checks and deposits in both enterprise and governmental funds; not remitting safe drinking water fee payments from 2002-2012; not filing timely financial statements with the Legislative Auditor on a timely basis; unfavorable revenue variance of $149,127 or 5.6 percent and an unfavorable expenditure variance of $141,917 or 5.4 percent for the year ending June 2, 2021; and not amending its budget, therefore violating the Budget Act.
The Vercher Group was unavailable for comment at press time.
