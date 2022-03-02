Concordia Parish residents who dump raw sewage into ditches, lakes and bayous from their homes will get fined according to a newly updated Police Jury ordinance.
Police Jury members took action Monday night after hearing complaints from residents.
The original ordinance dealing with sewer disposal only pertained to subdivisions and multi-house dwellings. An additional chapter to the ordinance was added, dealing with single dwelling structures and correct placement and size of septic tanks.
“The reason we did this was, we were seeing a lot of raw sewage in our ditches and water systems,” said Police Jury President Collin Edwards. “It is the same ordinance as the state code.”
If residents do not adhere to ordinance regulations, they could be fined up to $100 per day per instance.
“Instead of people running a field line out to a ditch, people would have to put a modad system in,” said Police Jury member Gary Neal. “Most all of them are put in by a licensed plumber, but you have some people that skim by that.”
The new regulations can be found in Concordia Parish Code of Ordinances Chapter 22, Article III. The chapter includes descriptions and diagrams on how systems should be constructed to meet requirements.
Meanwhile, the Brushy Bayou project remains under Louisiana Department of Transportation review while the potential Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program (GUMBO) funding announcement for broadband is scheduled for March.
The total funding request for the applications is $440 million, with $711 million in total project costs and an average of 40% of total project costs in matching funds, the program announced in January.
With applications coming from 58 parishes, this figure represents requests for broadband projects in every corner of the state, the announcement said.
In addition, the proposed applications seek to provide high speed internet to 215,000 households and 14,000 businesses.
The GUMBO grant program was launched to assist the nearly 450,000 Louisiana residents without adequate broadband speeds.
“The volume of applications we’ve received and the enthusiasm for broadband we’ve encountered from municipalities throughout the state reaffirms just how important our work is to Louisiana,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA, GUMBO’s parent organization. “As we review applications and grant awards in the following months, we will grow closer to our goal of eliminating the digital divide by 2029.”
Additionally, Police Jury members approved a request from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for $3,000 to replace jail flooring. The space was approximately 2,000 square feet.
The space was left from a recent jail renovation that took out walls and counters.
