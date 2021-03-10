The Concordia Parish Police Jury estimates that more than 300,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris alone will have to be picked up in the days ahead following two winter storms in February.
But the Jury says it cannot move forward on removing debris until notified by the state that a federal disaster declaration has been approved.
The Jury has not yet determined an estimated cost for the debris removal.
Police Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said there are “so many unknowns.” She said the Jury is awaiting more information from GOHSEP (Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness) and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).
“The entire process is unchartered waters,” she said.
She said the RFP (request for proposals) for debris removal by contractors is prepared, but the Jury cannot proceed until emergency aid is awarded.
Governor John Bel Edwards asked President Joseph R. Biden on Feb. 26 to declare a major disaster for Louisiana due to the recent severe winter weather event. A system of heavy rains, wintry precipitation, and freezing temperatures began moving across Louisiana on February 11, 2021, and a second, similar system, followed on February 17, 2021.
The impacts of the wintry precipitation and low temperatures, some of the lowest ever recorded in the region, posed a serious threat to the lives and property of the people of Louisiana, he said. The freezing temperatures resulted in outages to nearly 100 water systems, impacting roughly one-quarter of the Louisiana population.
Also, more than 200,000 people suffered power outages. The state was forced to close roads across in the region, limiting travel for business and limiting some of the initial emergency response due to the dangerous conditions.
“A major disaster declaration is needed for this event due to the tremendous impact in each region of the state,” Edwards said. “At this time, 63 of our 64 parishes have declared a state of emergency in addition to the state declaration. We are thankful President Biden quickly approved a Presidential Emergency Declaration in order to obtain Direct Federal Assistance and Public Assistance, Category B, to assist the state in providing immediate support to survivors of this storm. Following the storms, we were able to assess the impacts from the extended record-breaking freezing temperatures and precipitation and have determined that additional federal assistance is needed.”
The state is requesting Public Assistance, Category B (all Emergency Protective Measures) for all parishes in the state.
The state is also requesting all categories of assistance available through the Individual Assistance Program for the following northern parishes:
Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
Finally, the state is requesting Hazard Mitigation Assistance statewide.
