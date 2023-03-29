Concordia Parish Police Jury members continued the fight against littering.
Littering is an ongoing problem in local streets, ditches and yards in various places throughout the parish. The problem has led Police Jury members to enact several actions in the past, and the group resumed similar actions Tuesday night at their regular meeting.
In their first anti-littering action of the night, Police Jury members approved paying a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) employee $14.35 an hour to monitor trustees picking up trash. According to Police Jury members, CPSO will furnish a vehicle, time sheets and verify routes cleaned up.
Recently, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office trustees picked up 182 40-gallon trash bags of litter along Doty Road in Ferriday.
Police Jury President Collin Edwards also announced that Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) officials would comb through trash looking for addresses of those who the litter belongs.
According to LDWF’s website, those convicted of litter violations face fines between $175 and $1,000 and up to eight hours in a litter abatement work program.
Simple littering such as trash flying out the back of a truck carries up to $175 in fines and court costs. Intentional littering such as deliberately throwing trash out of a window onto a roadway brings up to a $250 fine. Gross littering such as depositing large amounts of trash into a ditch or having an illegal dumpsite carries $500 to $1,000 in fines, according to LDWF website. Dumping violations can carry higher fines and additional penalties, depending on the dumpsite’s severity and environmental damage.
To report illegal dumping and littering call 888-litrbug.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members tabled a move that would set load limits to five tons on Belle Grove Subdivision, East, Moose Lodge, Rountree and Stephens roads.
Former Police Jury member Charlie Blaney was against load limits on Moose Lodge Road where his business and other businesses were located.
“I been in business since 1975,” Blaney said. “We ought to be getting a gold road instead of load limits because this is where the money is at. That is our living.”
Edwards assured Blaney the Police Jury was not going to hinder a private business.
Additionally, Police Jury members will hold a public hearing next month on a possible ordinance prohibiting the sale of Kratom in Concordia Parish.
Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom’s liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
But, Mayo Clinic researchers who have studied Kratom think its side effects and safety problems more than offset any potential benefit.
Poison control centers in the United States received about 1,800 reports involving use of Kratom from 2011 through 2017, including reports of death. About half of these exposures resulted in serious negative outcomes such as seizures and high blood pressure.
Five of the seven infants who were reported to have been exposed to Kratom went through withdrawal, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom has been classified as possibly unsafe when taken orally.
The Franklin Parish Police Jury took a similar action earlier this year by banning the sale of Kratom.
In other action, Police Jury members approved the secretary / treasurer and bookkeeper to attend the Louisiana Legislative Auditor millage training in West Monroe.
The group agreed to assist with the spraying of weed control at Ferriday Lower Elementary Schools track field.
They also approved the authorization of Edwards to sign all fiscal year 2022 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant documents.
