The Concordia Parish Police Jury’s net position for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020, stood at $19.41 million, according to a report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
The report was prepared by the CPA firm of Pinell & Martinez LLC of Covington.
According to the report:
“Total assets and deferred outflows of resources exceeded liabilities and deferred inflows of resources by $19.41 million (reported as net position) as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.765 million from the prior year. Of this amount, $2.961 million was reported as ‘unrestricted net position.’
”A positive balance indicates these funds were available for discretionary purposes.
“The Police Jury's net investment in capital assets is $2,825 million, a decrease of approximately 28% from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020.
“The Police Jury's bond debt decreased by $458,815, approximately 7.53%, from December 31, 2019, to December 31. 2020.”
The report also notes:
“Current assets increased by $604,785, approximately 5.61%, from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020, due primarily to an increase in cash deposits. Restricted assets increased by $859,799, approximately 16.28% from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020, due primarily to an increase in
cash deposits.
“Current liabilities increased by $417,880, approximately 50.07%, from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020, primarily from an increase in payables due to a component unit. Noncurrent liabilities decreased
by $458,418, approximately 8.07%, from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020, primarily from principal payments on sales tax bonds and changes in the valuation of the Police Jury's net pension liability.”
The Police Jury's revenues increased by $1,944,925, “approximately 31.11%, from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020, due primarily from the receipt of the Coronavirus Relief Fund grant paid by the United States Department of Treasury to assist the parish with disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The grant is reported within the federal operating grants balance.
“$1,092,515 of the Coronavirus Relief Fund was passed-through to the Police Jury's component units and reported as public safety expenses, the primary cause of the $1,071,870 increase from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020.
“Net position increased by $1,765,173 approximately 10%, from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020, due from revenues exceeding expenses.”
The Jury's budget was amended “quarterly during the last year. The final budgeted expenditures of the general fund were $1,714,219, a decrease of $123,012 from the prior year, and revenues were budgeted at $1,566,682, a decrease of $98,958 from the prior year.
“Actual expenditures, budgetary basis, of the general fund were more than the budgeted amounts by $81,200, approximately 4.7%. Revenues, budgetary basis, were more than budgeted amounts by $17,643, approximately 1.1%.”
ECONOMIC FACTORS
The report also noted:
“The nation's economic condition is having a significant effect on the Police Jury's budgeted revenues and expenses and is beginning to have a negative impact on the services provided by the Police Jury due to cuts in funding from Federal and State agencies while overhead costs have risen. The largest uncontrolled increase was seen in liability insurance due to changes in laws. The largest expenditure category for the budgets remains personnel costs. Unfortunately, personnel related benefits such as health insurance,
retirement, and worker's compensation insurance have seen steady increases each year.
“In the current state of economic conditions, the Police Jury is using conservative estimates in budgeting for all tax revenue; 2018 and 2019 budgets were used for guidelines in preparing the 2021 operating budget since the Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on 2020 operations.
“The Police Jury anticipates a small increase in Ad Valorem tax revenues in the 2021 fiscal year as reassessment values for 2020 experienced a 3.8% increase in taxable values. Sales tax is collected by Concordia Parish School Board through their Sales Tax Office. The Police Jury budgets a decreased
amount each year to underestimate revenues to prevent budgeting and operating deficits.
“Sales tax revenues increased approximately 4.6% from the 2019 fiscal year to the 2020 fiscal year. Due to the pandemic and historical information for 2021 to date, the Police Jury is showing collections similar to
2018. Using 2018's sales tax versus 2021's budgeted number, the Police Jury should expect a 2.1% actual over budgeted amount for 2021.
“The Severance Tax allocation has shown the biggest decline as the oil and gas industry struggles. In 2018, the Police Jury received 12% above budget in revenues. Using the same expected income for 2019, the Police Jury's severance tax allocation declined 34%. This heavily impacted the operating revenues for the General Fund. However, the Police Jury maintained a positive operating budget for 2020.
“The Police Jury continues to move forward with new and current state and federal grant projects. CWEF grants are helping Lake St. John and Concordia Waterworks with repairs and upgrades. LGAP has helped
provide additional accessories and equipment for Concordia Parish's maintenance unit.”
TWO FEMA PROJECTS
The report notes that two FEMA projects are in progress.
“The ‘Brushy Bayou’ project continues to make headway through phase I for design, studies, and permitting. Due to delays and changes in scope, a cost overrun is predicted for phase II construction. Additional funds have been requested to build and install a structure in the Tensas Levee and a bridge on Luke Martin Road to help with drainage through the Brushy Bayou Canal.
“Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida have also added to delays as FEMA and GOHSEP had to redirect their attention to these disasters. To date, the project is in LHP Comment Review for USACE permitting. Once completed, the Parish will obtain the necessary wetland credits required for final USACL 404 and
408 permitting. This should complete the steps required for Phase I and allow us to work toward Phase II process of construction.
“The second FEMA project stems from seepage water damages in 2019 from the Mississippi River flooding. DR-4462 was declared during the latter part of 2019. The cause for the disaster stems from length of time the Mississippi River rose above flood level. The result caused seepage waters into Concordia Parish that ultimately destroyed the foundation of roads throughout the parish.
“This project will help to restore both asphalt and gravel roads identified as being damaged as a result of the disaster. In 2020, the project focused on research and development to identify the extent of the damages to the roads.
This included soil boring to the roads to identify components and stability of the roads involved in the declaration.
“The Police Jury continues to plan for road and drainage projects, as well as add equipment to the current fleet for better productivity. Overall, 2020 was relatively a good year for the parish and has allowed us to
maintain cash reserves as we face financial challenges associated with the pandemic in 2021.”
FINDINGS
The following findings were noted
2020-1 Material Weakness: Accounting Close Process: Auditors recommended “management review its current procedures for key processes, including the accounting close process, and determine the appropriateness of those processes for preventing and detecting misstatements and preparing a reliable / accurate trial balance.”
Management outlined the actions it has taken to improve the process.
2020-2 Material Weakness: Segregation of Duties:Auditors noted that the “accounting duties should be separated as much as possible, and alternative controls should be used to compensate for lack of separation.”
In response, Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley noted: “After the CY 2019 audit was complete, an issue with postings causing a balancing issue needed to be investigated. As Treasurer, I worked diligently with our Bookkeeper to find and resolve any discrepancies. This led to needing access to post and correct to the general ledger. As we are tasked with all the financial aspects for the Concordia Parish Police Jury, access to these functions are
prudent. Only the Bookkeeper has access to blank checks. Statutory payments and purchase orders are reviewed by the Finance Committee for checks and balances.
“The Administrative Assistant reconciles the bank statements for another means of checks and balances. The bank statements are reviewed by the Treasurer for oversight in expenditures, deposits, and validating signatures. The
Parish works extremely hard to segregate duties. With an office of three workers, each with their own responsibilities, overlapping of duties is often required. The office runs as a team to ensure that bills are entered and paid timely, payroll is processed accordingly, etc. Purchases made or approved by the Secretary / Treasurer is done so with the approval of budgeted line items. For larger
purchases these are ran through the regular meetings for approval and allocation of funding.”
2020-3 Material Weakness In Internal Controls: Certificate of Deposit:Auditors recommend that processes “including the monthly
reconciliation of certificates of deposit to ensure balances are correctly and accurately reported.”
Management responded that the “finding of the incorrectly posted certificate of deposit was unknown to this office as well. The renewal notice, check for its redemption and deposit of the renewed deposit were all posted correctly by our office. Upon research, the incorrect posting of the CD to the wrong account was made by the bank, not the Parish. The Parish does not have access to the bank's software in which to track where the funds were deposited. The Parish maintains a spreadsheet, data file, as well as postings of funds received and disbursed when redeeming one CD and purchasing another. There was no additional notification to the Parish that an error occurred or was corrected … upon discussions with the bank, the Parish has now been giving access to the CD accounts to view and can check that deposits for new purchases of CDs are posted correctly within forty-eight hours.
“Further discussions with the bank, found that the error
was caused by transposing numbers when the posting was made. The bank is willing to write a more in-depth letter to support how the error occurred and steps being taken to prevent in the purchase.”
2020-4 Compliance: Timely Submission of Report:Auditors recommended the Police Jury “review its current procedures for key processes, including all accounting functions, to ensure the accounting records are closed accurately in a timely manner.”
Management responded that the Jury “had many delays in submission of financial statements due to changes in accounting practices. Most recently our software mandated updates in which new computers had to be obtained to
run the updated versions. Lead times to obtain the new computers and installation measures for security purposes prolonged the ability to provide portions of the financials in a timelier manner. This alongside delays of the pandemic and disastrous storms delayed our office functions.”
JUROR SALARIES, ENTITIES
For the period of January 16, 2020, when the newly elected Police Jury began its term, to December 31, 2020, jurors were paid $173,175 combined:
President Joseph Parker, Sr., $23,135; Adam Probst, $18,092; Maurice Bachus, $18,757; Willie Yearby, $19,192; Scottie Whittington, $18,757; Genesia Allen, $18,971; Gary Neal, $18,757; Collin Edwards, $18,757; and Brad Adams $18,757.
The Police Jury was created by Legislative Act in the 1800s and is the
governing body of Concordia Parish “outside of the incorporated towns of Vidalia, Ferriday, Ridgecrest and Clayton … The land area of the Parish is approximately 709 square miles with a population of 20,882 as of the 2010 census.”
The following entities are component units of the Police Jury:
Lake St. John Waterworks District, Concordia Parish Waterworks District, Concordia Parish Sewerage District No. 1, Concordia Parish Library, Concordia Parish Recreation District No. 1, Concordia Parish Recreation District No. 2, Concordia Parish Recreation District No. 3, Concordia Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 – Monterey, Concordia Parish Fire District No. 2, Seventh Judicial District Criminal Court, Concordia Parish District Attorney, Concordia Parish Assessor, Concordia Parish Clerk of Court, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Concordia Parish Communications District, Concordia Parish Airport Authority and Hospital Service District No. 1.
