Engineers will start calculating costs to repair seven local roads that will be partially funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Concordia Parish Police Jury members approved the move in a Monday, Sept. 12 meeting.
FEMA approved approximately $1 million of funding to repair East, Eagle, Freeman, Guido, Sage, BJ and Stephen roads. To fully refurbish all the roads, the Police Jury will have to add another $1 million to the pot.
“Take the million that FEMA gave us and then you add a million and basically do the whole thing,” Sandi Burley, Police Jury grant administrator, said. “The biggest problem we have right now is with Eagle (Road). Eagle has the most damage identified (by FEMA), therefore it is the most costly to fix. In fact, it is half the project cost.”
If Eagle Road was eliminated from the list, the Police Jury would save $750,000 in project cost, according to Burley. The entirety of BJ Road was approved by FEMA.
According to initial estimates, without Eagle Road costs, the entire project could be finished with the $1 million grant from FEMA with the Police Jury only having to put up a 20 percent match.
Police Jury members agreed to receive estimates to repair all seven roads.
“We should all agree to go ahead and fix the roads,” said Police Jury member Genesia Allen who offered the motion.
This particular road project has been a lengthy one for the Police Jury. Initial project work has been ongoing since 2019.
“We’ve been working on this for a while,” said Police Jury President Collin Edwards.
Additionally, Police Jury members agreed to hold a public hearing to set a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit on Sportsman’s Lane.
“We got speeders but no speed limits,” said Police Jury member Joseph Parker Sr.
Police Jury members also approved an alcohol beverage permit for Dollar General Store, an occupational license for Bradley Edwards dba B. Edwards Construction and for Harvinder Singh dba 84 One Stop LLC.
In other matters, Police Jury members agreed to renew a two-year lease on two parish dump trucks at $2,009 a month for each truck.
