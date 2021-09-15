The Concordia Parish School Board has approved a $57 million consolidated budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
That action came during the board’s regular meeting Sept. 9.
Expenditures will total an estimated $60 million, resulting in a deficit of $3.5 million.
CPSB Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said the deficit was primarily due to the cost of the Monterey Gym project and smaller projects planned for the fiscal year.
About half million dollars will be needed for projects including roadways and parking lots at other schools.
O’Neal said the board is paying for the projects with cash and that no money is being borrowed.
A public hearing was held on the budget prior to the regular meeting.
