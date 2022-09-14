The building housing Concordia Parish School Board’s central headquarters will temporarily close due to the possible detection of black mold.
The announcement was made at the School Board’s regular Sept. 8 meeting after the group met in executive session.
“At the recent board meeting, the Concordia Parish School Board voted to temporarily relocate its Central Office employees out of an abundance of precaution,” wrote Toyua Watson, school superintendent, in a release. “Recently, moisture levels within the building and preliminary testing have raised concerns relative to the building leased by the (School) Board. Temporarily closing the building will allow additional testing and any required remediation to be undertaken to ensure any issues are addressed.”
The School Board’s Legal Council, Jon Guice with Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice, LLP, said the district will assess the extent of mold and get recommendations on how to alleviate it.
“We will bring in people to do an assessment to the extent of (the black mold), the exact nature of it and what we can do to remediate that,” Guice said. “We are going to contact the owner of the building, Mr. Weeks, and put him on notice and begin discussions with him.”
Until the building is deemed safe to re-enter, employees stationed in the central headquarters will be moved to three different sites.
Superintendent Toyua Bachus, director of child welfare and attendance and technology supervisor will move to the media center.
Personnel director, TIP coordinator, insurance, child nutrition director, payroll bookkeeper, accounts payable, director of business affairs and bookkeeper will be housed in the sales tax office.
Elementary director, secondary director, academic supervisor and district testing coordinator will work at Vidalia High School.
Supervisor of maintenance and transportation and his crew will be moved to the Concordia Education Center.
“In the interum since so many things are unknown, out of the abundance of precaution to best protect the interest of our employees, we recommend to go ahead and relocate our employees at this time,” Guice said. “This will speed up any remediation and testing of the building that needs to occur.”
Watson instructed concerned citizens to call the central office if they need help.
“In the meantime, administrative services will be performed from various locations within the District,” Watson wrote in the release. “Please see the Concordia Parish School Board website for the locations. The Central Office operator may be reached at (318) 336-4226, and your call will be routed to the appropriate contact. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Meanwhile, construction of Monterey School gym is nearing completion but an opening date is uncertain.
Marco Gonzalez, with Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the building’s construction, updated School Board members at the meeting.
Stalling the completion was the delayed delivery of the gym’s store front doors. Gonzalez estimated the gym’s interior will be finished in two weeks.
“We will definitely get the kids in the gym before basketball season,” Gonzalez said.
School officials also requested a color change in the interior with an estimated cost of approximately $10,000.
In other news, School Board general revenues totaled approximately $56.2 million while expenditures amounted to approximately $57.4 million leading to a deficit of some $1.2 million in next year’s consolidated budget.
After operating transfers-in of $9.7 million and $10 million in transfers-out, the budget showed a loss of approximately $2.3 million.
With the loss, fund balances are projected to shrink next year from $31 million to $28 million, according to the proposed budget.
The budget was introduced to School Board members Thursday night.
Unrestricted grants were the board’s largest source of revenue, totaling some $20.9 million followed by approximately $6.8 million in sales taxes and some $6.4 million in ad valorem taxes, according to the proposed budget.
Instruction was the largest expense at some $20.1 million followed by operation and maintenances at approximately $4.1 million, according to the proposed budget. The School Board also projects spending some $4 million on school administration, $3.7 million on special education programs, $3 million on pupil support services, $3.2 million on instructional staff support, $3 million on food services and $2 million on student transportation services.
“While I don’t like to be doom and gloom, I don’t necessarily like to be a cheerleader either,” said Tom O’Neal. “But, I do want to tell you that if you were to go and look at your capital outlay programs, your capital outlays we have expended this year $2,338,000. We have expended just over.”
Additionally, School Board members gave Bachus authority to research contractors who could install HVAC systems in school cafeterias. The school system has had the units for seven years, but they have failed to be installed.
$36,000 has been set aside to install the units, according to School Board member Derrick Carson, who first brought up the subject. But, according to Bachus, estimated cost for the project amounts to $81,000.
“These are our employees and they deserve better,” said School Board member Raymond Riley. “It is not their fault we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. I believe we owe it to them to go ahead and make this happen. That’s the bottom line.”
