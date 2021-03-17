Work continues on construction of a student parking lot at Concordia Parish Academy and a new gym at Monterey High, according to Concordia Parish School Board Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal.
At the School Board meeting March 11, O’Neal discussed the work at the academy.
He said only one parking lot had been constructed when the school building was originally raised at Ridgecrest as an elementary. That parking lot is located on the west end of the building and has long been the staff parking lot.
But today, high school students are attending CPA and are driving their own vehicles to class, creating a need for additional parking space.
O’Neal said the student parking lot is being built in the front of the facility.
He said drainage issues had to be addressed before construction could begin.
Meanwhile, at Monterey High, construction of the new gym is continuing, but various issues had to be resolved there during the early stages, mostly the revamping of water and gas lines.
In September 2020, the board awarded the contract for construction of the project to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville for $3,520,000. That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot.
The 15,940 square-feet facility will feature a permanent stage, bleachers concession and parking.
In other action, the board instructed Superintendent Whest Shirley to remind and review with all principals the “Use of School Facility” policy and to discuss the need to ensure that facilities are sanitized after use.
Additionally, the board said Vidalia High and Ferriday High were to continue to hold basketball workouts despite their seasons being cancelled. Board members also want a plan developed for summer camps and conditioning.
Compensation for basketball coaches will remain the same.
Also at the meeting, the board approved the payment of invoices for the month of February totaling $3.7 million.
In personnel matters, the board announced:
Leaves:
Najee Herrington, Teacher, CPAMST, maternity leave/extended medical leave, effective February 17, 2021 through May 12, 2021.
Michelle Bethea, Director of Child Nutrition, Central Administration Office, Family Medical Leave, effective January 4, 2021 through March 12, 2021.
Rhonda Moore, Personnel Director, Central Administration Office, Family Medical Leave, effective February 23, 2021 through April 6 , 2021.
Retirements:
Darlene Pickett, Teacher, Ferriday Junior High School, effective January 22, 2021.
