Ferriday High and Lower Elementary schools will soon be getting upgraded windows and HVAC systems.
Concordia Parish School Board members made the announcement at their regular monthly meeting on Feb. 9
To complete the upgrades on windows and HVAC systems, School Board members are using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The federal funds are being portioned out in response to learning loss caused by COVID-19.
According to the ESSER webpage, the federal government stipulates that ESSER funds may be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Districts must use at least 20 percent of ESSER funding to address learning loss through evidence-based interventions.
School Board members decided to set aside money that was initially going to be used for bathroom renovations and put it toward replacing the windows and HVAC system.
School Board President Fred Butcher explained, “Most of the restrooms in the parish have been completely revamped.”
Marco Gonzalez, with Volkert Inc., said the money formerly assigned to bathrooms will enable crews to complete the upgrades.
“This will allow us to cover all the AC units in all the schools,” Gonzales said.
Later this month School Board grounds committee members will go over potential upgrade plans for Vidalia and Monterey schools with the engineers later.
Meanwhile, committee members met with turf representatives at Ferriday and Vidalia football fields to go over refurbishing plans. School Board and committee member Derrick Carson said it was raining while the meeting took place, so the group saw firsthand drainage issues with both fields.
Possible plans for field upgrades are stripping off the top of the football field, regrading, replacing the sprinkler system, new drainage and sodding for an estimated $160,000 for each field excluding the drainage.
School Board committee members will meet with engineers later this month to develop a potential plan for the football field improvements.
Additionally, School Board members gave Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal “flexibility” on a bid from Superior Contract Cleaning of Scott for the remediation of mold in their central building.
The original bid was for $85,000 and was approved by School Board members in January. Since the bid was created prices have raised approximately $3,000, according to O’Neal.
“You are well within the bid law regardless,” O’Neal said. “But, we have not spoken with the building contractors, but I suspect his bid will be a little bit higher.”
School Board members held the February meeting at Vidalia Town Hall. The School Board is temporarily holding meetings at the town hall after the central building was emptied due to mold being detected.
In other action, School Board members continue looking into a new school bus contract. Its current contract with Durham School Services ends July 31. Aging busses and rising costs spurred board members to start researching possible contract change.
According to O’Neal, the Durham contract increased to some $1.4 million from approximately $1.32 million the previous year.
A request for proposals was unanimously approved by School Board members and called for busses to be maintained according to state standards and include cameras, GPS, heating and air conditioning, PA systems, radio communications and have maximum age limits of 10 years.
