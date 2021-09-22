The Concordia Parish school system has received approximately $5 million over the last two years in federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding came through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act.
ESSER 1, part of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) was designed to help schools prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, particularly by reimbursing school districts for extra expenses due to the outbreak of the virus.
ESSER 2 funding is related to the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March of this year that included funding for education.
CPSB Director of Business Affair Tom O’Neal said the board’s previous budget included allotments of $314,000 and $1.932 million received from Congress due to the pandemic.
This school year, the CPSB is expected to receive funding through variants of the program of $2,769,000 and $673,000.
Approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) was signed into law on March 27, 2020. The funds are used for local educational agencies to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools.
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA), was signed into law on December 27, 2020, and provided an additional $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II Fund).
On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law.
The $1.9 trillion package included $122 billion for the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund. These funds are being divided among state educational agencies and school districts to help to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students.
