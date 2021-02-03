The Concordia Parish School Board last week set an annual salary range of $100,000 to $125,000 for its next superintendent and worked out guidelines to follow during the hiring process.
Fringe benefits will remain the same.
A salary range of $115,000 to $130,000 annually also was discussed but rejected.
These actions were taken during a special meeting Jan. 28.
Last year, the board opted not to renew Superintendent Whest Shirley’s contract. Shirley receives a yearly salary of $98,000.
He is presently working on a month-by-month basis until his replacement is hired.
The board agreed last week to begin advertising for a new superintendent on Feb. 17.
During the meeting, the board went through a list of guidelines for the application and hiring process.
Applications are due next month. Applications postmarked after March 22, 2021, will be rejected.
On the first vote involving salary, Raymond Riley offered a motion that was seconded by Derrick Carson to set the salary range at $115,000 to $130,000 annually.
But that was rejected on a 5-4 vote with Riley, Carson, Dorothy Parker and Angela Hayes voting in favor. Voting against were board president Fred Butcher, vice-president John Bostic, Warren Enterkin, Lisette Forman and Ricky Raven.
A second motion on salary offered by Bostic and seconded by Enterkin setting a salary range at $100,000 to $120,000 was not considered after Bostic withdrew his motion.
On the third motion concerning salary, Bostic moved and Forman seconded a measure setting the salary range at $100,000 to $125,000 along with present fringe benefits.
This motion passed on a 7-2 vote with Carson and Raven casting the nay votes.
After lengthy discussions, motions, amendments and votes on various issues, the board agreed that although it is not a requirement that it would be preferred that the next superintendent have experience with budgets. This measure was approved unanimously.
Additionally, the board agreed that if not a parish resident, the new superintendent would be given 90 days after employment to move to Concordia. That motion passed on an 8-0 vote with Butcher abstaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.