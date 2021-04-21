The Concordia Parish School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday (April 22) to set up procedures for interviewing and ultimately hiring a new superintendent.
On the agenda are items to receive and consider applications, consider candidates to be interviewed and interview dates, consider voting and interview procedures and consider superintendent contract term and provisions.
Eight applicants have applied for the superintendent post.
They include:
-- Troy Bell, Child Welfare & Attendance Supervisor, Franklin Parish School Board, Child Welfare & Attendance Supervisor, Winnsboro.
-- Dr. Montrell Greene, minister, Sycamore Street Church of Christ and founder and executive director of Empowerment 360 Foundation and Montrell Green Ministries, Greenwood, Mississippi.
-- Susan M. Henson, interim Superintendent of Schools, New Hampshire School Administrator Unit No. 44, Northwood, New Hampshire.
-- Arlana Lewin, Director of Academics and Student Learning, Madison Parish School Board, Tallulah.
-- James Todd Stroder, Superintendent, Rogersville City Schools, Rogersville, Tennessee.
-- Karen E Tutor, Independent Educational Consultant, retired superintendent/educator, McCall Creek, Mississippi.
-- Chanel Howard-Veazy, Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Crockett Independent School District, Crockett, Texas.
-- Toyua Watson, Director of Secondary Education, Concordia Parish School Board, Vidalia.
CPSB had previously set an annual salary range of $100,000 to $125,000 for its next superintendent.
Fringe benefits will remain the same.
Additionally, the board agreed that if not a parish resident, the new superintendent would be given 90 days after employment to move to Concordia.
Last year, the board opted not to renew Superintendent Whest Shirley’s contract. Shirley receives a yearly salary of $98,000.
He is presently working on a month-by-month basis until his replacement is hired.
