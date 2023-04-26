Ecco Ride will provide transportation to Concordia Parish students beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
School Board members approved the contract in a 6-to-1 vote in a special-called April 20 meeting. The lone nay vote came from School Board member Wayne Wilson, a business owner, who had concerns with bus count.
“Are they all bidding on the same thing,” Wilson asked. “If we can do it with fewer busses don’t we need to give each person a chance to bid with fewer busses? One of my main questions is: If Ecco Ride comes in and orders 26 busses, but they find out they don’t need but 18, who is going to eat those other busses? If you are bidding 26 busses, but we don’t need that many I don’t see how you are going back down and save money.”
School Board member Lisette Forman, who was on the initial transportation committee, attempted to answer Wilson’s question.
“Our discussion on that was when they pulled up the addresses, if they find out they don’t need but 22 busses then 22 busses will be purchased for our routes,” Forman explained. “We will be out nothing as for busses. They will give what they are required to run our routes.”
The school systems current transportation provider is Durham. Its contract expired July 31. Durham’s transportation bid was approximately $1,403,766, while Ecco Ride’s bid was $1,673,896.
With a request for proposal (RFP), Tom O’Neal, director of business affairs explained, School Board members are not bound to just a monetary element. In dealing with a transportation provider there are other considerations with “equal weighted value.”
“Although our prior contract limited the age of buses to be used for student services, there had been a number of concerns, so the RFP called for all brand new buses that were to be available at the beginning of the contract period,” O’Neal explained. “Two of the vendors indicated that they could fulfill that demand, but the current carrier indicated that they could not until late in the first year of a five year term.”
Due to the age of the system’s current busses, newer busses were highlighted in the RFP. Aging busses and rising costs spurred board members to start researching a possible contract change. The Durham contract increased to some $1.4 million from approximately $1.32 million the previous year.
Along with new busses, School Board members requested additional equipment to be included such as cameras, GPS, heating and air conditioning, PA systems and radio communications. Busses were also to be maintained according to state standards.
Projected cost escalation is $1.276 per day for a 180-day school year at an annual cost increase of $229,680, according to O’Neal.
Natchez school system, where School Board President Fred Butcher is superintendent, also uses Ecco Ride as its transportation provider.
Additionally, first day for students will be Aug. 11, while staff development is scheduled for Aug. 7 through Aug. 9, according to the new calendar. Last day for students will be May 17.
School Board members unanimously passed the 2023-2024 school calendar at the special-called meeting.
Before being passed by the School Board, school personnel voted on three different versions of the calendar. More than 70 percent voted in favor of the newly-approved calendar, according to Superintendent Toyua Bachus.
Other notable calendar dates: Fall break will be Oct. 9; Thanksgiving break is scheduled for Nov. 20 through 24; Christmas break is set for Dec. 25 through Jan. 5; Mardi Gras break will be Feb. 12 and 13; Spring break is scheduled for March 25 through 29; and Easter break is April 1.
There are seven staff development days scheduled and three early dismissal / parent conferences scheduled throughout the year.
