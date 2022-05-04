The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has its eye on the parish — literally.
Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick, along with Chief Deputy Fred Middleton and CFO Tamiko Bloodsaw, informed Ferriday Rotary Club this week on several new programs and the financial status of the sheriff’s office.
A new program that is the first to be implemented in the state allows the sheriff’s office officials to view a 911 call from anywhere in the parish.
The 911 Eye Technology through the parish 911 Communications Center allows citizens to receive a link from their 911 call to allow the sheriff’s office to view the situation.
“I’ve got sheriff’s around the state calling and asking how they can get it,” said Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick.
Adams County also has the program.
Hedrick said anyone can use the live stream, whether you are a victim of domestic violence, lost or even at school and you need help.
Hedrick said someone calling 911 can tap on the link they are sent to begin videoing everything around them.
“The dispatcher sees what’s going on, and it is stored on 911,” Hedrick said. “The deputy answering the call can also see what’s going on. It can erase the, ‘he said, she said,’ because we can see and hear who the abuser is.”
Hedrick said, certainly praying it never happens, but if something happens at one of our schools the teacher can call 911.
“We’ll send the link, they will accept the link and it will show us exactly what’s going on in the classroom and show us what the problem is so we can better identify the perpetrator,” Hedrick said.
The program received a $15,000 donation from Syrah Technologies.
Hedrick also had Deputy Justin Stephens demonstrate the new tasers the sheriff’s department is now using, thanks to donations from local banks and businesses. The taser was not deployed, but the process of when a taser is used was explained, and how as soon as the taser is pulled from the holster the body cam is activated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.