Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick has completed his first ever annual report outlining the operations and outreach programs of his department.
The report is entitled – “Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office 2020 Year in Review.”
The eight-page publication, inserted in this week’s Concordia Sentinel, includes a message from Hedrick, financial charts, and information on technology upgrades as well as community and church safety.
Also included is an article on the Valor Award presented to Deputy Justin Stevens for saving the lives of two parish residents victimized by a sex offender. The report also includes a memorial to Hedrick’s father, former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, and to Deputy Daryle Morace, who served as a CPSO deputy for 22 years.
Hedrick said the report is designed to provide transparency to the public.
“As the sheriff, I make the difficult decisions on a daily basis,” Hedrick said. “Some decisions are well received by the community and others are not. The decisions I make are guided by my determination to ensure the financial security of the CPSO and the safety of the residents of Concordia Parish.”
He said this first annual report includes information on his department’s efforts to be more involved in the community and in developing outreach services.
“I was elected sheriff but I can’t do the job alone,” Hedrick said, adding that he must rely on dependable employees to operate the sheriff’s office. He said CPSO employees were “second to none.”
He said he worked for former Sheriff Randy Maxwell for 21 years and for his father, Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick, for eight years. He said both men had different styles but that he learned a lot from both.
Concerning finances, Hedrick said CPSO had gained $2,331,586.20 for fiscal year 2020.
“We are being fiscally responsible and we don’t spend money frivolously,” he said. “We also are not a good ole boy sheriff’s office. We’re here to serve the public. We take complaints seriously and we respect our citizens. We are here to help. I was taught that by my Dad.”
Technology upgrades included a smart phone app that features local weather, a sex offender registry, ways in which to submit a tip, methods in which to pay fees, info concerning pre-trial inmates and more. Additionally, the app provides the public access to information on sex offenders and how to pay fees and citations.
The smart phone app was downloaded 1300 times this year and also provides a way for the sheriff’s office to be in touch with the citizens. Tips received can be immediately dispatched to deputies in the field.
Hedrick said CPSO purchased 10 new patrol units in 2020 to reduce vehicle repair costs, and purchased ten Toughbook 55 laptops for the new units. The laptops allows officers to efficiently download information.
Additionally, a License Plate Recognition Unit was obtained to remind drivers of their speed, to relay pertinent info to drivers and provide law enforcement with info to identify wanted or stolen vehicles, stolen license plates and missing persons. He said the LPR Unit is not used to ticket drivers but to provide technology to increase overall community safety.
Hedrick said his officers wear body cameras which have been an asset to operations. He said the cameras are “a real asset” and a teaching tool for deputies.
“We are not perfect,” he said, “but we are striving to be better every day.”
A new tool being used by the sheriff’s office is the GrayKey, which extracts encrypted or inaccessible data from mobile phones and devices to garner information during criminal investigations. He said the sheriff’s office has used this tool, purchased through a grant, to help solve five murders including areas outside the parish.
Community safety programs feature a series of five women’s awareness classes centered on preparation and safety measures for when at home, on the way to work or in any other location or situation.
A domestic violence and human trafficking training course for deputies and investigators is also in place. Hedrick said his personnel stay in contact with victims to make sure abuse has ended, while grants are used to assist victims who are injured or who needed financial assistance.
“I don’t want anybody to be victimized,” Hedrick said. “If we get a report, we are going to act” and see the process through. “We will be there to take care of them.”
He said the sheriff’s office joined with Concordia Bank to provide a drop-off point to dispose of unused prescription drugs and that his office worked with Vidalia High in the Summer Bridge Program to provide instruction on the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings and basic self-defense.
The department partnered with Brookfield Renewable and hosted a drive-through Smoke Detector Giveaway during the spring and reminded citizens to test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.
A new Church Safety Program was also developed to show church members how to protect themselves in case of an attack.
Hedrick said it was unfortunate that such a program even needs to exist but that it is needed today. He said the program is open to everyone and has been well received by the church community.
The annual report notes that 7,257 calls for service were received by CPSO in 2020 and also provides the numbers for DWI arrests, traffic accidents investigated, felony assaults, simple assaults, felony battery, simple battery, thefts, burglary, rape, robbery, homicide and drug arrests.
During this Christmas season, Hedrick said “he was proud to have partnered with local businesses to provide 107 brand new bikes” to children in the parish who registered.
Every child in need who wanted a new bike got one, Hedrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.