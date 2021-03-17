Newly-named Ferriday Police Chief Herman Curry is spending this week at a Crisis Intervention Team seminar, and will be sending dispatchers to a seminar next week.
“I want to lead the Ferriday Police Department into a professional, well-managed department,” Curry said. “The people of Ferriday have very little confidence in the department right now.”
Curry said he wants “to improve our performance. I am going to make myself seen out there so people can say that is the chief of police in Ferriday and we are going to hold him accountable. And I am going to hold my officers accountable within boundaries with the assistance of the mayor and town council.”
Curry served as interim chief before being approved as police chief earlier this month by the council.
“There are some officers who welcomed me with a little apprehension and others who welcomed me with open arms,” Curry said. "I am an aggressive and demanding type person. If I see something that needs to be done, I want to get it done. If I am told no, I will wait for the next opportunity to ask again.”
Curry said the public wants positive leadership.
"I have no self-interest and I am not a politician," Curry said. "I serve the people, the community and this country. I want our officers to have pride, be professional, and be productive."
Curry was raised in Ferriday and graduated from Sevier High in 1968.
He attended college in Michigan and retired from the Air Force as a Colonel.
Curry, who has 30 years of experience in law enforcement, retired as Deputy Chief with the Detroit Police Department.
Curry said he married a woman from Detroit who fell in love with Ferriday when she visited the town.
"We decided once I retired we would move back here," Curry said.
He said he is now working hard on what he believes is the biggest problem in Ferriday.
“The top issue in Ferriday is youth crime violence,” he said. “Young people are getting into situations they should never have been in, being around the wrong people in the wrong place at the wrong time. Shootings are actually down now.
“We’ve been very effective in investigating shootings and getting those responsible in court and paying the price. And we will continue to work hard to make Ferriday a safe place to be.”
