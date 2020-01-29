Approximately 12,000 Concordia Electric customers were out of power Monday night after an Entergy transmission line went down.
“Our whole service area, except for Grant Parish and the Lake St. John area, were without power for three hours or so,” according to Concordia Electric’s Lori Jackson.
She said power was restored once Entergy corrected its issue.
