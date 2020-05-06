While work is underway to complete renovation of the parish courtroom in Vidalia, the district attorney and the two judges for the Seventh Judicial District met Tuesday to discuss the work and the future of court proceedings.
District Attorney Brad Burget along with Judges Kathy Johnson and John Reeves will meet again next week to discuss how to move forward once court resumes.
“Our core court personnel were also present at the meeting,” Burget said Tuesday. “What we are trying to determine is when and how we can move forward with court” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the Seventh Judicial District is also awaiting future orders from the Louisiana Supreme Court and any further actions to be determined by the govenor.
Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s Stay at Home order until May 15 as the state continues to slow the spread of Covid-19 to meet the White House threshold criteria for opening more of the economy.
Concerning the renovation of the courtroom, Burget said the contractor and architect are completing the punch list of work.
He said the expert contracted to install and prepare the electronics for the courtroom lives out of state and is unable to travel due to the virus.
“We hope we’ll get this completed as soon as we can,” Burget said.
