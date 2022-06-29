Three former Noah’s Ark Daycare workers and the daycare’s owner have pled guilty to multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Julianne N. Porales, Lysa Richardson and Bridget Delaughter entered guilty pleas in pre-trail proceedings at Seventh Judicial District Court in Vidalia on June 22.
Taylor Ragonesi, 19, a former worker, pleaded guilty June 1 to cruelty to a juvenile and is awaiting sentencing. She was originally charged with three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.
The four women will be sentenced Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in Vidalia, according to court documents.
Lysa Richardson, the owner, previously entered a plea of not guilty but on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to three counts of cruelty to juveniles. Richardson was 34 when she was arrested.
Porales, 27, of Fayette, Miss., originally pled not guilty to 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles. Porales switched her plea and pled guilty to six counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Delaughter, of Vidalia, previously pled not guilty to four counts, but last week entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of three counts of cruelty to juveniles. Delaughter was 34 when she was arrested.
According to Louisiana law, a person convicted of cruelty to juveniles, “shall be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than ten years, or both.”
Cruelty to juveniles as defined by Louisiana law is “the intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen whereby unjustifiable pain or suffering is caused to said child.”
Charges stem from an October 2021 Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) investigation into a complaint involving a 14-month old male who had been struck on the back while being cared for at the Vidalia facility.
After receiving the complaint, security footage was obtained from Noah’s Ark Daycare, revealing a worker excessively struck the child numerous times, as well as two additional one-year-old children, according to CPSO reports.
A search warrant was obtained, at which time the DVR hard drive was seized from the location, according to CPSO reports. As part of the investigation, all digital evidence stored on the DVR was analyzed, which revealed numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks.
Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation.
