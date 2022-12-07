Louisiana 7th Judicial Judge Kathy Johnson increased Lysa Richardson’s sentence by two years while Bridget Delaughter’s sentence remained the same in a reconsideration hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Richardson, former owner of Noah’s Ark Day Care,pleaded guilty in September to three counts of cruelty to a juvenile and was sentenced to seven years. She now must serve nine years.
Delaughter, also in September, pleaded guilty to three counts of cruelty to a juvenile and was sentenced to nine years.
Earlier, legal counsel for Richardson and Delaughter filed a reconsideration motion. During the hearing, District Attorney Brad Burget said he had never filed for a sentence to be reconsidered because he was a “firm believer of consistency.”
But during his arguments, Burget called for Richardson’s sentence to increase and Delaughter’s sentence to remain the same.
In a statement to the court, both Richardson and Delaughter apologized for their actions in court.
“I’m so sorry for the way I handled everything,” Richardson said,
“I have had time to think about what I did,” Delaughter said crying. “I’m sorry I ruined your lives and my children’s lives.”
The ladies’ children attended the hearing and were given a chance to speak for their mothers. The children told of how they were emotionally hurt and missed their mothers.
The children hugged their mothers and cried before leaving the courtroom, so Johnson could give her decision.
According to Burget, Richardson and Delaughter “betrayed” the parent’s trust they served and used their own children as “props to pull at the heart strings” of Johnson.
While increasing Richardson’s sentence, Johnson said she did not think her original sentence of seven years gave “justice” and as owner of Noah’s Ark Daycare it was her responsibility to train her employees to make sure abuse did not happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.