Delta Charter students taking a new forensic class chose the course for two reasons: curiosity and the fact Brandon Rowe is teaching it.
“I’ve had interest in it and I knew Mr. Rowe would make it fun,” said Delta Charter junior Davis Cooper. “Dealing with fingerprints has been the most fun so far. It does make some of the television shows about it more interesting.”
Senior Addison Jackson said the class is like a deep dive into criminal minds.
“It is so interesting,” she said. “Interviewing people has been a lot of fun.”
Junior Rami Burks said she has learned a lot already in the class.
“I’ve learned there are certain types of fingerprints and what makes them that way,” Burks said. “I’ve always had an interest in forensics. And, we’re learning about DNA. It has made me more attracted to shows like NCIS and the ID channel.”
Junior Maddox Ainsworth said he has enjoyed learning how to solve crimes.
It’s a lot more detailed, and it’s helped me get deeper into those types of shows,” Ainsworth said. “It’s also interesting to learn about autopsies.”
Junior Mallory Wallace said the class is different than anything else.
“I thought it would be cool, and Mr. Rowe is my favorite teacher,” Wallace said. “I’ve learned a lot more about what forensics actually is. There are a lot of moveable parts. I didn’t realize it was this involved.”
Junior Charley Prunty said she has always enjoyed classes taught by Rowe.
“I never had a class like this before, but it has been interesting to learn about forensics, and how things are done,” Prunty said.
Rowe said students have learned that forensics is not as glamorous as television makes it appear.
“Everything is too fast on the shows,” Rowe said. “Nothing is that quick. It always takes a lot longer to develop all of this.”
Rowe has had mock crime scenes the students must solve, such as planting fingerprints in the classroom and having the students walk down the hall fingerprinting several “persons of interest” to identify the three people involved in the “crime.”
“We do something on a smaller scale, so they can learn a particular skill,” Rowe said. “They still have to go and apply what they are learning.”
The class is a pilot program from the state.
“There are only a few schools in Louisiana that have this pilot program, which is real neat to have Concordia Parish as one of the schools selected for this program.”
Rowe, who is in his second year at Delta Charter, earned a Civil Engineering degree, masters in GeoSciences, masters of arts in Teaching and Biology graduate certificate from Mississippi State.
Rowe said the forensics class came about over the summer before classes started.
“We were looking at schedules over the summer trying to find something interesting for our students,” Rowe recalled. “Knowing my background we decided to go with this. This is my largest class at 18 students. There is a great interest.”
Rowe spent 12 days, eight hours a day, with Louisiana Department of Education officials and the person who tested the course.
“I learned how she wanted it developed,” Rowe said.
According to Rowe, it was not a big challenge to learn the course because of his background in science.
“It’s an application of science, and I am a science teacher,” he said. “It’s more about application of physics, biology and chemistry and those things rather than the glamour of CSI. We have all these shows today and that’s what people are interested in, but it’s more than that. I’m not really fixated on the glamour part.”
Rowe said a big part of the class was learning how to set it up to get the students’ interest.
“We’re teaching them all the skills first before they can tackle the investigative work,” he said. “Before they can go and look at a crime scene and understand how to collect evidence, return to the lab and how to analyze all the evidence after they have finished.”
Rowe said he has enjoyed teaching the class.
“It’s just fun and really interesting,” he said. “And they love it, which makes it fun for me.”
Rowe said he has one student, Jolee Dillard, who is interested in becoming a forensic anthropologist.
Rowe said there is not a lot of difference in teaching forensics from other subjects, except for one detail.
“For me, it’s taught in reverse,” Rowe said. “It’s more what do I need to teach them to solve this mystery. It’s not the other way around where we have a text book. We’re learning all the things and eventually we talk about the big picture, what do we need to do to understand and what skills do we need before we can analyze a crime scene.”
Rowe admitted he has learned a lot teaching the class.
“I appreciate more what it takes to get to the final outcome,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.