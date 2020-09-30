Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll and District 21 State Representative C. Travis Johnson provided updates this week concerning Ridgecrest’s plan to tie-in to Ferriday’s water system.
Johnson also provided a timeline and a list of deadlines for the project.
Carroll said Tuesday that the Louisiana Office of Community Development has approved the water tie-in plan.
Ridgecrest recently was awarded a nearly $1 million grant from a Louisiana Community Development Block (LCDBG). Money will be used to bypass Ridgecrest’s water plant and tie into Ferriday’s water system.
The worn plant has been producing brown-tinted water for months, causing several boil-water notices and residents relying on bottled water for cooking and drinking.
Rep. Johnson provided the following statement on the project:
“I am writing to the community to address the water crisis in Ridgecrest.
“After speaking with Mayor Carroll, contractors, and all parties involved, I wanted to write to the community to summarize the process, where it currently stands, and its projected deadline. While I have been in office for around six (6) months, I want to bring things to light and be transparent, so that we can come together to try to improve our community and make things better.
“From December 2013 to January 2017, the Louisiana Department of Health issued numerous non-compliance orders to the Village of Ridgecrest.
“From April 2017- June 2017 Bryant Hammett Associates prepared and signed an agreement with the Town of Ridgecrest for an emergency tie-in to the Town of Ferriday.
“Between April 2018 to April 2020, the Village of Ridgecrest submitted grant applications to the U.S Dept of Agriculture (USDA) and finally received approval for $993,352 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
“August 2020 to Sept 2020- Plans were submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health & Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval, but the Town of Ferriday must clear on their end, then the ERR will be complete and submitted by Mid-October.
“Aiming for the 30 days of advertising/bidding process to begin February 1, 2021.
“If all goes well, the projected deadline is around September 1, 2021.
“I look forward to working with Mayor Carroll and doing all that I can on my end to assist and monitor this process, be of any assistance, and make sure that all stakeholders understand this situation is beyond urgent. I understand that the community has been having water problems for a very long time. I
understand the inconvenience and cannot imagine having to endure; therefore, please know that I hear your concerns and you have my ear and full support.”
In Ridgecrest, a water rate study where residential customers pay a rate of $64 for the first 1,500 gallons used and $5.65 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage was also recently passed.
Commercial customers will now pay a water rate of $45 for the first 1,500 gallons used and $5.65 per 1,000 gallons consumed after the minimum usage.
Prices in the study will be in effect for six years.
The new water rates will help pay for a three-year contract with Ferriday for their water. Ridgecrest will pay $4.70 per thousand gallons with a $10,000 deposit. The deposit will be paid over three years at a rate of $140 per month.
