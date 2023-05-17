Editor’s Note: Faimon A. Roberts III is a writer for The Advocate and covers rural communities in Louisiana. His work is supported by a reporting grant from the Microsoft Journalism Initiative and is administered by the Greater New Orleans Foundation. The following is an article he wrote about Ferriday’s Haney’s Big House.
Music fans flock to the New Orleans Fairgrounds for the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, tucking into an aural feast that includes such luminaries as Irma Thomas, Santana, Dead & Company and scores of others.
Jazz Fest is perhaps the state’s headline music festival. But others, like Festival International in Lafayette and Baton Rouge’s long-running Blues Festival among others, are melodic magnets that attract fans to the state from near and far, places like Memphis, Houston and Atlanta.
Few audiophiles, however, will make the detour to Ferriday, the town of about 3,000 about 180 miles to the north and west of New Orleans, in the flat agricultural Louisiana delta just west of Natchez.
That wasn’t always the case.
Ferriday is more famous for the musical talent it sent out into the world: Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Swaggart and Mickey Gilley all hailed from the little town in Concordia Parish.
But a key soil that germinated those music talents is less well known: Haney’s Big House, a barbecue joint, barroom, gambling parlor and dance hall that for two decades drew in Black revelers from around the South to a wooden building on what is now La. 425.
The club was a key stop for many of the major Black artists of the day, including Thomas, B.B. King, Fats Domino and others. The sounds were so good that Lewis and Swaggart used to sneak down to stand outside the door and listen, then return home to try to recreate the sounds on their piano.
The man at the center of it was William Haney, a local businessman and self-starter who fought through the headwinds of the Jim Crow-era South to become a business and entertainment titan in his small town for more than a quarter century.
“He was kind of amazing for that era,” said Stanley Nelson, a longtime Concordia Parish journalist. ”He survived through a tough, tough time.”
The man of the ‘Big House’
Haney was born in 1895 in Vidalia, just a few miles from Ferriday. After stints as a truck driver and in the Army during World War I, Haney and his wife Lillie settled back in Concordia Parish.
He began an insurance business, selling to Black folk from around the area. He was so successful that during major floods in the 1930s and 1940s, Haney persuaded company officials not to cancel policies when his customers couldn’t pay during the floods.
Haney had other ambitions, too.
Sometime in the 1930s, Nelson believes, Haney opened his barbecue shop. The restaurant had a dirt floor, but with the proceeds from his various businesses, Haney was able to add a wood floor, then expand to a barroom.
From there, he expanded again and added the dance hall, and the place became known as Haney’s Big House in the mid-1940s.
Haney’s was a key stop on the “Chitlin Circuit,” an informal network of dance halls and clubs catered to a Black clientele and featured Black artists. The clubs often clustered around major highways, like along U.S. 190 in Opelousas, from “Texas to the East Coast,” according to Herman Fuselier, executive director of St. Landry Parish’s tourism commission who has written a book on dance halls in southwest Louisiana.
Clubs on the circuit drew acts that would later become household names, Fuselier said. BB King, Thomas, Fats Domino, PeeWee Whitaker, Ike and Tina Turner and hundreds of others played gigs on the circuit.
“The Black audiences were front and center,” Fuselier said.
It was no different at Haney’s, where the big acts usually came in on Sunday nights.
“Hundreds of people would turn out for those dances,” Nelson said. “Some would come from as far away as Memphis.”
“The crowd would spill out to the streets,” Nelson said. “It was a hopping, vibrant place, probably no other place like that during its time.”
Hezekiah Early, who played in Haney’s house band in the 1960s, recalled the crush of the crowds when the big acts performed.
“You couldn’t walk, you had to push your way through,” he recounted in a short documentary published earlier this year by the Delta Music Museum in Ferriday.
Trouble looming
Haney’s wasn’t immune to the problems that plagued the rural south during that period.
White motel owners didn’t want to rent hotel rooms to Black performers. Haney built a motel himself, near the club, where he could house the talent who performed at his club.
Haney also was the lead on keeping the peace in his club, Nelson said.
“He was not that big of a man, but very authoritative,” Nelson said. “Nobody took him on.”
That quiet authority is visible in one of the few surviving photographs of Haney in his bar. The photo shows five people, two men and two men and one child in the restaurant and bar part of his club.
Haney is second from the right, in a white shirt, his elbow on the counter. A stern look plays across his face as he looks at the camera. Through a doorway, one can see the dance hall section of the club.
Throughout the 1940s and the '50s, Haney’s Big House thrived. But the '60s and the arrival of the civil rights era signaled problems on the horizon, especially the rise of groups like the Ku Klux Klan
For a couple decades, Haney was one of two leading Black businessmen in Ferriday. The other was a shoe-shop owner named Frank Morris. The pair were the only two Black businessmen to advertise in the local paper, the Concordia Sentinel, and acts at Haney’s were often featured in the paper’s “Among the Colored” column.
But in 1964, local Ku Klux Klan members burned Morris’ shop with him in it. Morris survived the initial fire but died a few days later. No one has ever been arrested for the murder.
Two years later, Haney’s also burned. An official cause was not determined, but arson can not be ruled out, said Nelson, who has written two books about Klan activity in the area during the civil rights era.
When his shop burned, Haney was already in his 70s. He decided not to rebuild, Nelson said.
He died in 1972.
A distant, but vivid, memory
Today, the original Haney’s Big House is long gone. But its legacy is strong.
A few blocks away, on First Street in downtown Ferriday, a recreated Haney’s helps keep the memory alive. A historical marker links the renovated building to Haney’s. The building is used for town events and can be rented out.
Across the street from the renovated Haney’s Big House, a historical marker designates the area as the “Ferriday Entertainment District,” with the “Jerry Lee Lewis Rock-A-Billy Plaza,” the “Will Haney Big House Music Hall,” and “Pee Wee Whittaker Avenue,” among other landmarks.
The Delta Music Museum, just around the corner, is a stop on the Mississippi Blues Trail that spans the entire state of Mississippi. Haney is a member of the Museum’s Hall of Fame.
The district may no longer draw revelers like those more famous festivals in other cities. But its place in music history is secure.
YZ Ealey, another musician who played Haney’s in the 1960s, said he’s determined to make sure that the music that came through there doesn’t fade.
“The blues, in my opinion, belong to me,” he said in the Delta Music Museum’s short documentary. “The blues is my heritage and I’m trying to keep it alive.”
