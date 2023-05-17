haney's nite club.jpg

WILLIAM HANEY, owner of Haney’s Big House, stands among five people in his club.Haney is second from the right, in a white shirt, his elbow on the counter. A stern look plays across his face as he looks at the camera. Through a doorway, one can see the dance hall section of the club.

Editor’s Note: Faimon A. Roberts III is a writer for The Advocate and covers rural communities in Louisiana. His work is supported by a reporting grant from the Microsoft Journalism Initiative and is administered by the Greater New Orleans Foundation. The following is an article he wrote about Ferriday’s Haney’s Big House.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.