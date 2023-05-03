Raw sewerage backing
into homes, businesses
Compliance order issues were discussed Tuesday in regards to Ferriday’s wastewater plant.
Mayor Rydell Turner called the meeting “good” with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Office of Environmental Compliance officials over the Poole Road plant.
“We know which way to go, and they answered a lot of our questions,” Turner said.
The compliance order asked Ferriday to submit a written report, which Turner presented to them in Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Turner, a comprehensive plan is currently being worked on, and town officials will continue to meet with state officials.
Turner said part of the problem was a November fire that destroyed the plant’s barn.The building was a warehouse used for storage near the oxidation pond. The fire was believed to be caused by an electrical issue but was still being investigated.
“We’re still waiting on insurance money for that, and trying to get everything back in shape,” Turner said. “We’re working hard to get back in compliance and stay in compliance.”
Additionally, Turner said he was still dealing with sewerage problems throughout Ferriday.
Jabar Corporation of Calhoun was scheduled to begin work on sewage issues behind Kentucky Fried Chicken this month.
Jabar was the lone bid the town received to repair a bursted pipe, reconnect sanitation where served, mobilization and to remove and replace asphalt for $72,174.10.
Turner said part of the problem was restaurants not cleaning their grease traps.
Ferriday Town Council members also said limited pumping stations that need repairing were also a problem.
Adding to the mounting sewer problems were the town’s collapsed sewer lines, according to Turner.
“We’re hoping to get started on these issues soon,” Turner said.
Meanwhile, Turner scheduled a special meeting last Thursday to discuss Haney’s Big House, after a Baddies Do Brunch event last month received criticism because of some of the action of participants, and the fact people were charged $30 to attend in a public-owned facility.
The special-called meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
Brandi Bacon was the lone alderperson to attend the meeting, so the issue will be discussed at the regular meeting Tuesday at Ferriday Hall, according to Turner
Another Baddies Do Brunch event is scheduled for May 21 at Haney’s.
Turner said the board will discuss Haney’s future use at future meetings.
“The board will vote on a plan of action going forward,” Turner said.
