The heater was not working in Ferriday Hall Tuesday night, but temperatures were certainly rising between Mayor Rydell Turner and Alderman Andre Keys.
On Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting, aldermen were discussing a proposal from Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick for his office to assist enforcing the law in Ferriday when the disagreement erupted.
Turner said Hedrick’s proposal called for eight deputies working in Ferriday in two-man shift rotations. The proposal was for Ferriday to pay $44,000 a month.
Ferriday’s police and fire departments were closed for four days in January due to an unadopted town budget. Aldermen finally adopted a budget on January 31. The sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police patrolled Ferriday during the shutdown.
“The town was quiet and peaceful and a lot of people felt safe,” Keys said. “But, there are some things in the contract I would like to see changed, such as instead of the proposal being indefinitely, change it to a year. And don’t take away half the police department, take it all. And there should be a 30-days notice if they do not want to continue with the program. We need to get this done by April 1st.”
Turner took exception to Keys request to eliminate Ferriday Police Department.
“First of all, this town is safe, even without the sheriff’s department here,” Turner said. “A lot of towns are having problems. I do not want our police department eliminated. For the small amount of resources our department has, I think they do a heckuva job.”
Turner also read a statute which basically said aldermen cannot break up the police department without a recommendation from the mayor.
“I have had citizens come up to me telling me that they appointed me to run this town, and were appreciative of what I am doing,” Turner said. “I’m not just going to throw our people to the corner.”
Keys began talking again, which led to Turner banging his gavel and demanding Keys stop talking.
Keys answered with a laugh.
“Don’t take my town as a joke,” Turner said. “You will not sit there and take this as a joke.”
Keys continued talking over Turner, which led to threats of Keys’ removal from the meeting. Three Ferriday Police Officers stood behind Keys, but
Turner asked the officers to move back and move on to the next agenda item, leaving the proposal in limbo.
Hal Samuels, who is a relative of Joe Pasternack, began discussing selling property owned by Pasternack.
Samuels began speaking, but Keys continued stating he wanted a CPSO contract done by April 1 until finally relenting and allowing Samuels to speak.
Turner said properties owned by Pasternack was located by the gazebo on E.E. Wallace, land beside Kentucky Fried Chicken, a vacant lot near the hair salon on E.E. Wallace, and land close to that on E.E. Wallace, land beside and across from Davis Insurance, and land by PAWS.
Turner said the price for the land started at $366,0000, but Samuels was asking for his family for $239,000 with $150,000 down.
Aldermen Brandi Bacon and Gail Pryor voted yes for the sale, while Lloyd and Keys voted no.
Turner broke the tie with a yes.
Additionally, aldermen approved an ordinance prohibiting a town employee from posting inappropriate material on social media.
“If they do they should suffer the consequences,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd read a Facebook post from an employee whose name was not stated, that the lockout was due to Lloyd, Bacon and a pedophile, referring to Keys. The alderman was being sentenced after pleading guilty to an amended charge of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.
Keys, working as a teacher’s aide in 2020, was booked on charges of third degree rape and sexual battery following an incident at Ferriday High School involving a student of the age of majority.
Lloyd said the ordinance did not include aldermen, which Pryor objected to.
Aldermen voted for any employee saying anything inappropriate being sanctioned, which Pryor voting against the ordinance because it did not include aldermen.
Meanwhile, aldermen approved resolutions and proclamations for 2022 Property Taxes Millage renewal, rental of Fire &Safety Bond and Wastewater Water Prevention Plan.
Prior was the lone nay vote because the resolutions were not presented to aldermen.
Carol Williams also addressed aldermen, saying her church walked around the town praying, and asked that a clean-up day be scheduled for the last Saturday of this month, with her church members involved.
Turner said Ferriday would provide trash bags and dumpsters.
