Approximately 400 people and 810 dogs converged on Vidalia this week for a Hunting Retriever Club (HRC) International Grand with hopes of receiving the coveted Grand Hunting Retriever Champion.
HRC International Grand is a bi-annual competition, duplicating actual hunting conditions found throughout the United States. Successful completion of two Grand tests will qualify a Hunting Retriever Champion for the United Kennel Club (UKC) title of Grand Hunting Retriever Champion.
“The dogs are not competing against one another,” said Mark Carter, who played an integral role in HRC coming to Vidalia. “You are competing for a title to put on your dog.”
The dogs participating in the event seemed at home in the wet, muddy courses around Vidalia. They were obedient to their handlers, attentive and ready at any moment to retrieve various birds propelled through the air several hundred yards away from their starting point.
When the birds were flung through the air, a handler would shoot blanks from a shotgun and give a signal. The dog would then charge full speed through the tall grass searching for his bird. Courses were similar to hunting fields dogs worked during duck season.
According to its website, HRC was “conceived by hunters for hunters. There are five ability-based categories dogs may enter in the HRC Tests: Started, Seasoned, Finished, Grand and Upland.
“This is the Super Bowl of the HRC,” Carter said. “This brings in a lot of people.”
Unlike field trials, tests are not competitive first, second and third place events, but dogs are judged pass/fail against a "Hunting Standard.”
Tests are directly related to hunting the retriever in the field for waterfowl and upland game. Unlike field trials, bird throwers and guns in the field are not exposed and dressed in white, but are hidden as in real hunting situations and dressed in appropriate hunting clothing. Handlers must wear camouflaged or other hunting attire.
On Monday near Bunge, handlers fired blanks from a shotgun and worked his/her dog from a blind. Handlers were required to direct their dogs to birds the dog did not see fall using whistles and hand signals.
Tests last five days with dogs competing each day. If the dog passes, it goes on to the next level or test. The dog has to pass five tests in order to receive the title.
Two judges are stationed at 10 total sites. Judges are looking for obedience, steady to shot, mark of the birds well, and cordiality. Each dog is randomly assigned four sites (two land and two water). There are 10 flights each with 80 dogs.
On the fifth day, dogs will participate in the upland series where they will be flushing chucker hens.
Upland Game Test consists of a simulated walk-up hunt, a quartering test, and an optional tracking test, according to HRC’s website. Upland hunting dogs must be steady to wing and shot, and honoring of another dog is required. During this test the dog will be required to locate and retrieve game, as the judges direct.
Upland Game Test area is approximately 50 yards wide by 200 yards long, according to HRC’s website.
For Vidalia, sites are located in three places: Concordia Parish Airport, Bunge Grain Elevators area and near Vidalia Mills.
While there are over 4,500 Hunting Retriever Champions, there are only 333 Grand Hunting Retriever Champions. The journey to the sought-after Grand Hunting Retriever Champions starts as a puppy, Carter said.
Dogs are trained daily and consistently hunted. According to Carter, most successful dogs are five years old who have hunted and trained their entire life.
HRC big business for Vidalia
With people coming from all over the United States and Canada, HRC International Grand boosts the Miss-Lou economy.
Riverside RV Park is full from the event and according to Carter, 75 hotel rooms are booked for eight nights for event staff. Not only are hotels and RV parks full but restaurants, convenience stores, and other local businesses are feeling the new influx of shoppers.
Amite River Retriever Club sponsored the Vidalia event this year because they wanted “the availability of grounds and test sites,” Carter said.
Last year HRC International Grand was held in Grenada, MS and St. Louis, Missouri.
With the inflow of people and resources, Carter and business owners are hoping this will not be the last event in Vidalia for HRC International Grand.
“We’re hoping they return again one day,” Carter said. “We would like to thank Sheriff David Hedrick, Sheriff Travis Patten, and Sen. Melanie Sojourner for their help in getting this event to Vidalia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.