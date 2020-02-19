The Joint Transportation, Highways & Public Works legislative committee members reviewed Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development budget numbers and answered audience questions during an opening meeting Tuesday at Franklin Parish Media Center in Winnsboro.
DOTD plans to spend $730 million in fiscal year 2020-2021, according to budget numbers released during the meeting. Majority of the funding, approximately $420 million, will be spent on system preservation and sustainability along with $61 million on safety.
“I need a budget that we can sustain our roads and sustain our bridges,” said Ken Free, district 58 administrator. “We put forth great effort trying to keep our bridges open, so we can move our grain and timber to market. It feels like we are fighting a losing battle. I do appreciate any funding that we can get. The investment is needed now and not later.”
District 58 includes Franklin, Concordia, Caldwell, Catahoula, LaSalle and Tensas parishes and features 3,000 miles of roads and 400 bridges, according to Free. Statewide, DOTD oversees 16,574 road miles, 7,792 fixed bridges plus 4,664 local bridges, 97 movable bridges, 10 rest areas and three ferries.
Additionally, $420 million will be spent on a “non-discretionary program,” said Mary Elliott, DOTD highway program engineer.
“For a non-discretionary program, DOTD does not select the project but administers the funds,” Elliott said. “For those projects, a local government is required to apply for and participate in the funding of the project, and the maintenance of the project when it is complete.”
The non-discretionary program includes the transportation alternative project that includes bike pathways, urban system programs and road transfer programs, Elliott said.
Overall, Elliot said DOTD goals include preserve, expand and operating Louisiana’s road system, improve the safety and quality of life.
Locally, Franklin Parish Police Jury Leodis Norman raised concerns over a local, aging bridge on Pine Street in Wisner.
A bridge in the same location collapsed six years ago and DOTD replaced it with a “temporary bridge,” Norman said.
“The bridge is not in state code and there is no weight limit on the bridge,” Norman said. “The lighting condition is poor. Fifty-five residents cross the bridge on a daily basis. I am here to ask for assistance from the state.”
Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said there were “limited resources” for local entities.
“The bridge we just heard about is considered ‘off system,’” Wilson said.
DOTD provides a grant program to improve 10 to 20 bridges a year owned by local government, Wilson said.
“We would love to do more bridges, but we are constrained,” Wilson said.
During the meeting, Senator Neil Riser asked about the possible I-14 project.
“It is not something that we are philosophically opposed to, but it is one of those things that we are practically limited to,” Wilson said. “I say that because we have yet to finish I-49. We are yet to start effectively on I-69, and we still have all the other interstates that are approaching 60 years of age to maintain.”
When interstates were first built, the federal government fully funded each project, but did not give states funding to maintain the roads, Wilson said.
“The idea behind I-14 is that other states are in different positions to advance those projects because those states are funding those initiatives. Here in Louisiana, we are limited to what resources we have, and we have concentrated on everything from I-49, I-69 and rebuilding 1-20, I-10.”
I-14 is a proposed interstate running across central Louisiana primarily aligning Louisiana and Texas military installations.
“There is no money being spent today on I-14 out of our budget,” Wilson said. “That does not mean there is no money being spent on projects that lend themselves to I-14.”
