Highway work is slated in Concordia Parish while the state continues the massive job of limb and debris pickup following winter ice storms in February.
Bids will let on May 12 for the overlay of U.S. 425 from Arkansas Avenue at Ferriday High north to Clayton, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development District 58 at Chase.
District Engineer Ken Free said the milling and overlay of the road has been in the works for quite some time.
“We’ve been looking for several years at this project and are very glad to see the funding come through,” Free said.
On another matter, Free said about 600 cubic yards of limbs and debris have been removed from state roads in the parish by DOTD.
He said approximately 1,000 cubic yards remains to be removed.
Two winter ice storms that moved through the state in February downed trees, heavy branches and limbs along parish, state and federal highways.
The cleanup work has been underway for a number of weeks.
“This is a monumental job,” Free said. “We’ve never seen this level of debris from an ice storm.”
He said DOTD is committing all of its resources to get the debris removed.
“It’s time consuming,” he said. “I look for the work to continue until mid-summer.”
In Concordia Parish, the Police Jury was scheduled to meet with FEMA on Wednesday (April 7) for a final damage assessment on the debris collection.
Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley said FEMA has not declared and approved Category A cleanup, which involves debris removal. She said Category B – emergency protective measures – is eligible for reimbursement now.
“We have to submit our estimated quantities and cost analysis to FEMA,” she said. “Rostan Solutions conducted a final assessment last week to be able to get the numbers to FEMA. This is only for the parish.”
She said Ferriday and Clayton “may need our assistance, too, so we have to calculate that into a benefit cost analysis.”
Burley said she is currently assisting 11 entities throughout the parish with requests for public assistance through FEMA.
Five companies have submitted quotes to the Police Jury for the pickup of up limbs and debris after the Jury sent out Request for Proposals (RFP’s).
Those companies included Barnett Southern Corporation, Ceres Environmental Service, Inc, Crowder Gulf, DRC Emergency Services and TFR Enterprises.
The Jury originally estimated that more than 300,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris alone would have to be picked up but Burley said that number has significantly decreased. She said that since many residents burned their limbs, the total amount of debris remaining is approximately 150,000 cubic feet.
Burley said individual assistance is available in the parish to homeowners, renters, etc., who can call 800-621-3362 to self-report or go to the website DisasterAssistance.gov. She said funding is available to help families recoup expenses for repairing their homes or being displaced during the storm.
The freezing temperatures resulted in outages to nearly 100 water systems, impacting roughly one-quarter of the Louisiana population.
Also, more than 200,000 people suffered power outages. The state was forced to close roads across in the region, limiting travel for business and limiting some of the initial emergency response due to the dangerous conditions.
