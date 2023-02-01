Brushy Bayou Drainage Project is set to receive a major grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to Sen. Bill Cassidy.
The longtime Concordia Parish Police Jury project will receive $6,225,332 grant, according to Cassidy who made the announcement Jan. 31.
The grant will fund drainage improvements and alleviate flooding in the northern portion of Concordia Parish by restoring the natural drainage and discharge of stormwater into the Tensas River through Brushy Bayou.
“Louisianans are resilient no matter the storm,” Cassidy said. “This funding will help our coastal communities continue to recover and help families get back on their feet.”
The $6 million is part of $13,364,640 worth of grants from FEMA in relief for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Delta and Ida.
The project, priced originally at $4.5 million, increased in 2019 to $7.4 million due to rising prices and design changes required by FEMA. The project has been in the works for close to a decade.
The project was one of the last approved in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
According to the Police Jury in 2021, work will include the installation of a gated box culvert in the Tensas River Levee where Brushy Bayou used to discharge. This will divert the Brushy Bayou discharge basin and a portion of the Buckner Bayou discharge basin into the Tensas rather than down Cocodrie Bayou.
According to engineers, this represents approximately 40 percent of the northern drainage area of the parish.
A weir will be installed just upstream of the box culvert to maintain water levels in Brushy Bayou at 43 feet. A bridge will be installed at Luke Martin Road to replace undersized culverts to allow increased Brushy Bayou flow to pass.
Engineers have estimated that water in the Vidalia Canal should be lowered by two feet when the project is completed.
