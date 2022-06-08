A Ferriday man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a shooting incident on 5th Street and Georgia Avenue in Ferriday Friday.
According to Ferriday Police Chief Sam King, Demontay Dunbar, 25, 203 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, may face federal charges related to his possession of a "ghost gun."
Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. They are often sold through "ghost gun kits," which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home. These kits are widely available and can be purchased by anyone, including prohibited purchasers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check.
“He was out on bond for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” King said. “That bond was revoked.”
According to King, on Friday at approximately 9:49 a.m., Ferriday Police received a shots fired call in the area of 5th Street and Georgia Avenue. Ferriday Police officers along with Concordia Parish Sheriff Office deputies responded to the area.
“An investigation was conducted and officers recovered several shell casings from area,” King said. “While canvassing the area, officers discovered one house was struck by a stray bullet but no one was injured. Several suspects were identified with warrants forthcoming for their arrests.
King said within an hour of the initial call, another call was received stating a subject had brandished a weapon towards individuals from the earlier incident.
“Deputies and officers were able to quickly track down this fleeing felon identified as Demontay Dunbar,” King said. “There was a gun in plain view inside of his vehicle.”
Dunbar was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"We will not tolerate these senseless acts that endanger the lives of our citizens," King said. "We will work diligently to keep everyone as safe as possible. That includes our continued work with our law enforcement partners. We appreciate David Hedrick, Concordia Parish Sheriff, and his deputies for their assistance.”
