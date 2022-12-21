Demon’tay Deon Dunbar was sentenced to twenty years in prison at hard labor Dec. 12, according to Joey Boothe, first assistant district attorney for the Seventh Judicial District.
Boothe prosecuted the case against Dunbar on Oct. 24 and 25.
The sentence was from a 12-person jury conviction of possession of firearms by a person convicted of certain felonies. The 25-year-old from 203 Micky Gilley Ave, Ferriday had previously been convicted of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm in 2017.
The sentence comes without benefit of probation, parole or suspension.
On June 3, Dunbar was arrested in connection with an incident earlier in the day where it was reported that he threatened multiple people with a gun.
When arrested, Dunbar had two firearms in his possession. One was a Drako 5.56x45mm assault weapon with a 100 round drum magazine and a pistol grip.
The other was a 9mm “ghost” gun, so called because it is constructed of replacement parts which have no serial numbers, making the gun impossible to trace.
Dunbar was also convicted of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm in relation to an incident earlier in the day. Sentencing for that conviction is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Ferriday Chief of Police Sam King testified at both the trial and the Dec. 12 sentencing.
King, who made the arrest of Dunbar on June 3, identified both the firearms as well as Dunbar himself at trial. Multiple other witnesses identified Dunbar, and a video of him carrying a gun was introduced at trial.
Additionally, King testified at the sentencing hearing that Dunbar is facing charges for two other incidents of gun violence, in addition to the 2017 conviction underlying this current charge.
An additional video of Dunbar firing a gun in one of those other incidents was shown at the sentencing hearing.
Dunbar has court dates scheduled in January for both other cases.
