Two hundred residents have cast their ballots as of Wednesday morning during the early voting period, according to Concordia Parish Registrar of Voters office. Thirty-three early mail-in ballots were also received by the office.
On the first day, Nov. 26, 96 votes were recorded, and 59 were casted the second day which was Monday. The Registrar of Voters’ office was closed Sunday.
Early voting for the Dec. 10 General Election will continue through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Early voting hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters office in the Concordia Parish Courthouse.
Ensminger requested all qualified voters bring proper identification which includes a photo identification card or a United States military identification card containing your name and picture.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, if a person wishing to vote does not have a photo ID, he or she may obtain a free Louisiana special identification card by presenting a voter registration information card to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV). They may also vote by affidavit after correctly answering identifying information before voting.
Meanwhile, Vidalia voters will be choosing either Ann Sidall or Hu’Cheryl Walker for City Judge.
In the Nov. 8 Primary Election, Sidall captured 48 percent or 775 votes while Walker received 35 percent or 571 votes.
Stuart J. Boykin, the third candidate in the judge’s race, received 265 votes or 16 percent.
Parish-wide voters will be voting on three different amendments.
Amendment One reads: Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?
The present constitution provides that every citizen of the state has the right to register and vote upon reaching 18 years of age, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. It also provides exceptions.
Proposed constitutional amendment expressly limits this right to vote to United States and Louisiana citizens, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State. It also prohibits allowing noncitizens to register and vote.
Amendment Two reads: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
The present constitution provides for gubernatorial appointment of certain members to the State Civil Service Commission, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Proposed constitution retains present constitution and requires members appointed by the governor to be confirmed by the Senate, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Amendment Three reads: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
The present constitution provides that gubernatorial appointees to the State Police Commission are not subject to Senate confirmation, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Proposed constitutional amendment requires Senate confirmation for appointed and non elected members of the State Police Commission, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
