Early voting is set to start April 15 for the April 29 Municipal General Election.
Concordia Parish voters will have three propositions on the ballot, according to Concordia Parish Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger.
Early voting will be held in the Registrar of Voters office located in the Concordia Parish Courthouse. Office times will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. excluding Sunday, April 16.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25 by 4:40 p.m. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State’s voter portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters office.
Deadline for a registrar of voter to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m.
On the April 29 Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The first proposition is a 1.81 millage rededication from the public health unit for “purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and supporting public roads and drainage,” according to the description.
Cathy Darden, with the Police Jury, explained the current millage limits funds that could be used.
“Public health fund has in excess of $1.6 million and that money can only be used at the public health unit for maintenance, phones etc.,” she previously said in a Police Jury meeting.
According to the proposal description, the millage is levied through 2030 and annually draws $287,000. The proposition, if passed, would rededicate $1.6 million to roads which includes equipment, animal welfare and public buildings.
“It is not a new millage,” said Cathy Darden. “Nobody is going to pay any extra property taxes. It is a rededication of the excess funds. If it doesn’t pass this money will sit there. It’s just going to sit there and do no good.”
The second proposition, if passed, would be a new millage with the proceeds going to fund the coroner’s office. Three mills would go toward funding the coroner’s office, including operating and maintaining facilities.
A law was passed in the 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session with certain parishes, which included Concordia, that a Police Jury is required to put up to three mills on the ballot if the coroner asks.
The 10-year millage is estimated to annually generate $478,000, according to the description.Three mills on approximately $150,000 is approximately $30 annually.
The third proposal, if passed, would be a millage increase that would benefit Fire Protection District 2.
With the possible increased proceeds, District 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown wants to increase manpower to possibly decrease the parish’s Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) rating which in turn could possibly lower home insurance. The Fire District covers all areas of the parish except Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey.
“The proceeds will provide more money to hire more people,” Brown said in a previous Sentinel interview. “We’re trying to get more full-time people to help cover the parish 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Currently, parish property owners pay 6.9 mills in support of the district. If passed, it will be raised to 10 mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.