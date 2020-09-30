Early voting starts in two weeks for the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election.
Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
In local elections, voters will cast ballots in one justice of the peace and two constable races, while Clayton voters will select three aldermen.
Races for Public Service Commissioner District 5 and the Louisiana Supreme Court District 4 also are on the ballot.
In addition to voting for the next president, Concordia voters will cast ballots in the U.S. Senate race and the 5th District Congressional race.
There are also seven constitutional amendments and one proposition on the ballot.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State:
-- The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Oct. 5.
-- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 13.
-- The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 30 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). -- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters).
