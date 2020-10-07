Early voting starts in next week for the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election, according to Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger.
In local elections, voters will cast ballots in one justice of the peace and two constable races, while Clayton voters will select three aldermen.
Races for Public Service Commissioner District 5 and the Louisiana Supreme Court District 4 also are on the ballot.
In addition to voting for the next president, Concordia voters will cast ballots in the U.S. Senate race and the 5th District Congressional race.
There are also seven constitutional amendments and one proposition on the ballot.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminded Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 3 Presidential General and Open Congressional Primary Election are fast approaching.
The online deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
These deadlines are for citizens who are unregistered, as well as registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.
After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State:
-- Early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
-- The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Oct. 30 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
-- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
