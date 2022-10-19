Early voting will be held Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 for several local races and eight constitutional amendments.
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Sunday, October 30) at the Concordia’s Parish Registrar of Voters office on the first floor of the Concordia Parish Courthouse.
Primary elections will be held Nov. 8.
Voters will choose between Jeanne Archer (I) and Stephen Dawkins (I) for the position of Tax Assessor following the retirement of longtime assessor Jerry Clark.
Also on the ballot is Vidalia’s Judge City Court. Candidates are Stuart Boykin (no party), Ann Siddall (R) and Hu’Cheryl Walker (I).
Incumbent Frank Duson (I) and Dustin Lemoine (no party) are candidates for Vidalia’s Marshal City Court.
Candidates for School Board are:
District 1, Place A — Incumbent Fred T. Butcher (D) and Jennie C. Kimble (D).
District 2 — Incumbent Raymond Riley (D) and Fred Marsalis Sr. (D).
District 3, Place A — Incumbent Ricky Raven Sr. (no party), and Vanessa Houck (R).
District 4, Place B — Angela Hayes (D) and Ronnie Lewis (I).
District 5, Place A — Incumbent Warren Enterkin (D), Sandy Netherland Roberts (no party) and Wayne Wilson (R).
District 5, Place B — Nicky Pere (R) and Matt Taunton (R) although Pere has stepped down from his District 5 position and resigned from the race.
Dorothy Parker is unopposed in District 1, Place B.
Lisette Forman is unopposed in District 3, Place B.
Derrick Carson is unopposed in District 4, Place A.
Charles Gill is unopposed for Justice of the Peace, District 4.
Mayor of Ridgecrest has incumbent Veller Ray Carroll and Dorothy Evans running.
Ridgecrest Alderpeople Connie Adair, Deborah Barrett and Charlie Brown are unopposed.
There are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Proposed Amendment No. 1
Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”
Proposed Amendment No. 2
Act 172 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 21(K) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”
Proposed Amendment No. 3
Act 156 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article X, Sections 9 and 20 of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”
Proposed Amendment No. 4
Act 155 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”
Proposed Amendment No. 5
Act 133 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 23(C) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority's ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”
Proposed Amendment No. 6
Act 129 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(F)(2)(a)(introductory paragraph) of the Louisiana Constitution and Adds Article VII, Section 18(F)(3) to the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property's assessed value in the previous year?”
Proposed Amendment No. 7
Act 246 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article I, Section 3 of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”
Proposed Amendment No. 8
Act 171 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(iv) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 7 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.