More than 500 votes were cast in early voting through Tuesday for the July 11 primary, Concordia Parish Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger said this morning.
The count includes 319 in person votes and 211 returned absentee ballots.
Concordia voters will go to the polls next month after previously scheduled election dates were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new election date for the municipal and presidential preference primary is Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, August 15, for the general election.
Early voting for the July 11 election began June 20 and continues through July 4, (excluding Sunday, June 21, and Sunday, June 28).
Hours for early voting at the Concordia Registrar of Voters Office are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ensminger previously explained that because of “Covid-19 and space available for six-foot distancing there will be fewer machines set up for voting, therefore more days of early voting to accommodate those who wish to do so. There will be numbered markers in the hallway outside the registrar officed for people to stand by in order to keep the six-foot distancing.
“Only 14 voters can be accommodated to wait in line at one time and security will help keep the order needed.
“My office personnel are looking forward to a good 13-day of early voting and hopeful everyone will do their part in keeping with the program of safety.”
Local candidates in the July election include:
CLAYTON
Mayor
“Lil” Wilbert Washington (D).
Josephine Washington (D) (incumbent).
FERRIDAY
Mayor
Gene Allen (D).
Glenn Henderson (D).
Sherrie Jacobs McMahan (D) (incumbent).
Rydell Turner (D).
Alderman District A
Brandi Bacon (D).
Wayne Roberts (R).
Shana “Pouncey” Skipper (D).
Alderman District B
Elijah “Stepper” Banks (D).
Margaret J. Glasper (D).
Devonte “Tay” Schiele (NP).
Ahren Williams (D).
Alderman District C
Sharon Denise “Shanice” Goodman (D).
Sandra “Gail” Pryor (D) (incumbent).
Emma “Pupu” Skipper (D)
Alderman District D
Andre Keys (D) (incumbent).
Patricia “Martin” Williams (D).
Johnnie “Rip” Woodruff (D).
Alderman District E
Essie Green (D).
Gloria Lloyd (D) (incumbent).
David Turner (I).
VIDALIA
Mayor
Hyram Copeland (I).
Buz Craft (R) (incumbent).
Police Chief
Frank Duson Jr. (I).
Arthur K. Lewis (D), Vidalia.
Joey Merrill (I) (incumbent).
Chris Stricklin (NP).
Alderman District 1
Rosa Irving Demby (D).
Joseph “BoBo” McCoy (D).
Alderman District 2
Robert Gardner Jr. (D) (incumbent).
Raymond Murray (R).
Jamie Walsworth (R).
District 3 (3 to be elected)
Jon Betts (R) (incumbent).
Sabrina Doré (R), (incumbent).
Chris King (R).
Tommy Probst (R) (incumbent).
Brent Smith (R).
