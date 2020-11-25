A total of 68 absentee ballots and 92 in person ballots had been cast through Monday for the Dec. 5 general election for Congress and the Republican State Central Committee, according to Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger.
Early voting began Friday, Nov. 20, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, early voting will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day).
In the Fifth District Congressional race, Republican Luke Letlow and Republican State Rep. Lance Harris will face one another in a runoff.
In the Nov. 3 election, Letlow led Concordia with 3,611 votes (45%). Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe garnered 1,236 (15%) to finish second. The race also included seven other candidates, including Harris, who received 640 (8%).
Turnout locally was 61.3%.
Districtwide, Letlow led with 102,516 votes (33%) to 51,229 (17%) for Harris and 50,773 (16%) for Christophe.
In the race for Republican State Central Committee, 34th Senatorial District, Division C, are Benja Fussell of Ferriday and Thomas “Tap” Parker of Lake Providence.
The Secretary of State’s office has announced that the deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Dec. 1 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Dec. 4 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
