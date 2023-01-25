top story Economic district posts $232K in net assets Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concordia Parish Economic and Industrial Development District’s total net assets were $232,559, according to a recently released Louisiana Legislative Audit.Total net assets are the value of a company’s or government agency’s assets minus its liabilities.The audit reported $151,501 of cash in its general fund and $87,838 of receivables.General fund liabilities numbered $6,789. According to its state of activities, the general fund’s largest expense was personal services and related benefits totaling $25,033.Occupancy tax was Concordia Parish Economic and Industrial Development District’s largest revenue source at $87,838, according to the audit.The agency’s head was Buz Craft and he received no compensation.The audit was performed by A. Michelle Ferguson, CPA, LLC of Ferriday and listed no finding. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assets Audit Finance Economics Tax Industrial Development District Fund Occupancy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY CPA releases honor's list 18 min ago Concordia Parish Academy announces Superintendent, Principal and Honor Rolls for the second … Read moreCPA releases honor's list COA takes apps for coupons 18 min ago Concordia Council on Aging is accepting applications for USDA Farmers' Market Coupons until… Read moreCOA takes apps for coupons Honeycutt to speak at Vidalia Library 18 min ago Concordia Parish Library will host an in-house program with Leo Honeycutt at 6 p.m. Thursda… Read moreHoneycutt to speak at Vidalia Library
