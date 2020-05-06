Longtime Concordia Parish educator Neeva Sibley died April 30 at University Medical Center in Jackson, Ms.
Sibley, who resided in Monterey, was 72.
Sibley served as principal of Monterey High School for eight years before succeeding current Concordia Parish School Board member Fred Butcher as Ferriday High principal for two years.
"Neeva Sibley was always a positive-type person," Butcher said. "She was positive toward her students, co-workers and everyone she met. She always looked at the bright side of everything. She was an exceptional math teacher and was always involved in extracurricular activities."
Sibley was born January 8, 1948, in Ferriday to Eugene and Irene Tiffee. She passed away Thursday April 30, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Ms.
Neeva was a life-long educator serving over 45 years as a math teacher, a remedial teacher, and as a principal at both Ferriday and Monterey High Schools.
Sibley succeeded Jack Bairnsfather as Monterey principal in 1997 and remained in that role until 2009.
"Neeva had a passion for education," Bairnsfather said. "She loved teaching math and did a lot of substituting around the parish. She was a very good person and I knew Monterey was in good hands with her as principal."
Bairnsfather said he and Sibley shared the same birthday, although not the same year.
"Neeva would call me on my birthday every year," Bairnsfather said. "And she would bring me a cake at the school when we on the same faculty."
Sibley succeeded Fred Butcher as principal at Ferriday High in 1995 before taking the job as principal at Monterey High.
Sibley taught at Ferriday High for 15 years and also spent five years at Ferriday Junior High.
"Mrs. Sibley touched the lives of thousands of students in Concordia Parish while working in the communities of Ferriday, Monterey, and Vidalia," said Concordia Parish Superintendent Whest Shirley. "She has been a mentor to so many educators in our system, her legacy will continue to live on."
Joe Bairnsfather said he worked with Sibley through 4-H.
"She was very supportive of the community," Joe Bairnsfather said. "She always supported the program and her 4-H students. She would allow me to come into the school and work with students when they were available. She would recognize all of her students on their accomplishments. And if the funding was not there for something with 4-H she would say I am going to make it happen because that student needs the experience.
“She wanted all of her students to succeed and would do whatever it took to get them to reach their potential. She would always do what was best for her faculty and students."
