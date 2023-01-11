Collin Edwards and Adam Probst will serve as the Police Jury’s top leadership for another year.
Jurors agreed to renew Edwards, Police Jury president, and Probst, Police Jury vice president, to another annual term. Edwards served his first term last year, replacing Juror Joseph Parker Sr. as president. The group re-elected the two jurors at their Jan. 9 meeting.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members again tabled a decision to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money on a flyover to collect Concordia Parish images for the Tax Assessor’s office.
The flyover, which will cost approximately $116,000, will provide the assessor’s office and the public with oblique and 3D imagines of parish properties, according to Concordia Parish Tax Assessor Jeannie Archer. The scheduled flyover will be done in February due to the leaves being off trees in order to have a clear view.
The oblique and 3D imagery will be posted on the tax assessor’s website.
Oblique Imagery is aerial photography that is collected at an angle, usually downward at a 40° to 50° angle to the ground. It contrasts with traditional ortho-photos in that they are collected looking straight down position. Oblique imagery may be acquired using various camera system types.
In the May meeting, Archer asked for ARPA money to fund the flyover, and Police Jury members tabled the measure so finance committee members could meet and discuss it. The matter has not been publicly brought up again since the May meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Parker asked if Archer has a backup plan in case ARPA money is not granted. Archer said she did.
“I do have a backup plan, but also there have been no issues with us qualifying with ARPA funds being disbursed,” Archer said. “When I asked the secretary/treasurer back then there had not been a written request or denial for any of this money. This is actually federal money to be used for the parish. This is not your money. It is not me asking directly for your money. It is asking for the free federal money for the parish.”
Probst said the finance committee would meet this week to discuss ARPA money funding the flyover.
Additionally, parish crews have been busy repairing roads and culverts due to the rainy weather. Police Jury members, during the work order portion of the meeting, gave crews more culvert and road work to perform.
Mixed with the work orders and ordinance violations were complaints of trash and debris in parish ditches - a common occurrence in the meetings.
Parker recommended developing a schedule for the pick up of debris.
In other action, Police Jury members accepted the resignation of Richard B. Crews and Cordel Lewis to the Concordia Parish Sewer Board.
The group also approved an occupational license for Charles Anderson dba Minorca Trading Co. on La. Hwy 84 in Vidalia.
