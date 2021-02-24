Concordia Fire District No. 2 and Ferriday Fire Department responded to eight house fires over the last six days.
Most of the fires were electrical, while another was caused by a generator, according to Concordia Fire District No. 2 Chief Vick Brown and Ferriday Fire Chief Joe Sontoyo.
Both departments arrived at each fire to lead or assist.
“It was tough getting to the fires because of the ice,” Brown said.
On February 20 at 8:05 p.m. a fire at 805 Enterkin Road destroyed the home of Sammy and Janice Rogers.
Brown said the fire appeared to have started because of a generator malfunction.
On February 21, a house fire at 104 Apple apparently ignited after the power came back on, Brown said.
Brown said the person staying at the house was staying with someone else after the power went out.
“When we arrived his motorcycle was still parked there and when we entered the house the TV was on, making us think he was in the house,” Brown said. “We did a thorough search and did not find him, and found out later he went to stay somewhere else.”
On February 17, Concordia Fire District responded to a fire on 24604 Highway 15 in Ferriday. The house was fully involved and was a total loss. No one was inside the house at the time.
Brown said the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.
Concordia Fire District No. 2 also responded to a transformer on fire at 139 Smart Lane on February 18 at 6:55 p.m.
Concordia Fire responded to a fire call at 103 Peach St. in Ridgecrest Tuesday evening.
Brown said electrical box outside the house was throwing sparks.
“Luckily, Entergy got there fast enough to turn the power off before it got inside the house,” Brown said.
On February 18, Ferriday Fire Department responded to a house fire at 309 10th Street. The house belonged to Kadarius Scott and was a total loss, Sontoyo said.
Also on February 18, a house at 608 5th Street received smoke damage from an electrical short, Sontoyo said.
On Feb. 21, Ferriday fire responded to a house fire at 702 Virginia at 2:28 p.m.
The house, which belonged to Steve Hinton, was a total loss, Sontoyo said.
On February 20, Ferriday Fire responded to a fire at 725 Burns Alley at 10:51 p.m. which caused minimal damage, Sontoyo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.