Eight applicants are seeking the position of superintendent for Concordia Parish schools, it was announced at the April 8 meeting of the School Board.
Of the applicants, one is from Concordia Parish, three are from Louisiana and five are from four other states – Mississippi, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Texas.
Applicants include:
-- Troy Bell, Child Welfare & Attendance Supervisor, Franklin Parish School Board, Child Welfare & Attendance Supervisor, Winnsboro.
-- Dr. Montrell Greene, minister, Sycamore Street Church of Christ and founder and executive director of Empowerment 360 Foundation and Montrell Green Ministries, Greenwood, Mississippi.
-- Susan M. Henson, interim Superintendent of Schools, New Hampshire School Administrator Unit No. 44, Northwood, New Hampshire.
-- Arlana Lewin, Director of Academics and Student Learning, Madison Parish School Board, Tallulah.
-- James Todd Stroder, Superintendent, Rogersville City Schools, Rogersville, Tennessee.
-- Karen E Tutor, Independent Educational Consultant, retired superintendent/educator, McCall Creek, Mississippi.
-- Chanel Howard-Veazy, Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Crockett Independent School District, Crockett, Texas.
-- Toyua Watson, Director of Secondary Education, Concordia Parish School Board, Vidalia.
CPSB had previously set an annual salary range of $100,000 to $125,000 for its next superintendent.
Fringe benefits will remain the same.
Additionally, the board agreed that if not a parish resident, the new superintendent would be given 90 days after employment to move to Concordia.
Last year, the board opted not to renew Superintendent Whest Shirley’s contract. Shirley receives a yearly salary of $98,000.
He is presently working on a month-by-month basis until his replacement is hired.
In other action, the board approved the following:
-- Invoices totaling $4,346,896 for month of March.
-- The 2021-2022 school calendar and the 2021-2022 12-month employee calendar.
-- Extension of the agreement with the Conservation Reserve Program for another 15 years. The property is located in Section 16, Township 1North, Range 8 East.
-- A stipulation that a non-certified teacher who has gone one calendar year without making appreciable efforts to gain certification will not receive a stipend for the next school year, which amounts to $6,425 annually.
-- To enter into a contract with Ginkgo Bioworks to conduct COVID-19 testing for students.
In another matter, Cindy Parker, Chairperson for the Strategic Plan for Expenditures of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) Funds, told board members that a portion of the ESSER II Funds will be used on the CPSB Summer Bridge Program 2021.
After discussion concerning ESSER funds, the board agreed to authorize the superintendent, the Director of Elementary Education, the Director of Secondary Education, the Business Manager, and the Title I Director to hire a consultant to help administer ESSER funds.
Board member Ricky Raven cast the lone no vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.