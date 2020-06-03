Concordia voters will go to the polls next month after previously scheduled election dates were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new election date for the municipal and presidential preference primary is Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, August 15, for the general election.
Early voting for the July 11 election will be held June 20-July 4, (excluding Sunday, June 21, and Sunday, June 28).
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is June 10.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is June 20.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office says early voting has been extended by one week in accordance with the Emergency Election Plan and is now June 20-July 4 (excluding Sunday, June 21 and Sunday, June 28) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is July 7 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Secretary of State’s Voter Portal or in writing through Concordia Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is July 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
Local candidates include:
CLAYTON
Mayor
“Lil” Wilbert Washington (D).
Josephine Washington (D) (incumbent).
FERRIDAY
Mayor
Gene Allen (D).
Glenn Henderson (D).
Sherrie Jacobs McMahan (D) (incumbent).
Rydell Turner (D).
Alderman District A
Brandi Bacon (D).
Wayne Roberts (R).
Shana “Pouncey” Skipper (D).
Alderman District B
Elijah “Stepper” Banks (D).
Margaret J. Glasper (D).
Devonte “Tay” Schiele (NP).
Ahren Williams (D).
Alderman District C
Sharon Denise “Shanice” Goodman (D).
Sandra “Gail” Pryor (D) (incumbent).
Emma “Pupu” Skipper (D)
Alderman District D
Andre Keys (D) (incumbent).
Patricia “Martin” Williams (D).
Johnnie “Rip” Woodruff (D).
Alderman District E
Essie Green (D).
Gloria Lloyd (D) (incumbent).
David Turner (I).
VIDALIA
Mayor
Hyram Copeland (I).
Buz Craft (R) (incumbent).
Police Chief
Frank Duson Jr. (I).
Arthur K. Lewis (D), Vidalia.
Joey Merrill (I) (incumbent).
Chris Stricklin (NP).
Alderman District 1
Rosa Irving Demby (D).
Joseph “BoBo” McCoy (D).
Alderman District 2
Robert Gardner Jr. (D) (incumbent).
Raymond Murray (R).
Jamie Walsworth (R).
District 3 (3 to be elected)
Jon Betts (R) (incumbent).
Sabrina Doré (R), (incumbent).
Chris King (R).
Tommy Probst (R) (incumbent).
Brent Smith (R).
