Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he has postponed Louisiana’s elections for another few weeks because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.
The governor originally moved the elections on March 13.
The June 20 primary election has been rescheduled for July 11 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., while the July 25 election will be held August 15 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Local candidates include:
CLAYTON
Mayor
“Lil” Wilbert Washington (D).
Josephine Washington (D) (incumbent).
FERRIDAY
Mayor
Gene Allen (D).
Glenn Henderson (D).
Sherrie Jacobs McMahan (D) (incumbent).
Rydell Turner (D).
Alderman District A
Brandi Bacon (D).
Wayne Roberts (R).
Shana “Pouncey” Skipper (D).
Alderman District B
Elijah “Stepper” Banks (D).
Margaret J. Glasper (D).
Devonte “Tay” Schiele (NP).
Ahren Williams (D).
Alderman District C
Sharon Denise “Shanice” Goodman (D).
Sandra “Gail” Pryor (D) (incumbent).
Emma “Pupu” Skipper (D)
Alderman District D
Andre Keys (D) (incumbent).
Patricia “Martin” Williams (D).
Johnnie “Rip” Woodruff (D).
Alderman District E
Essie Green (D).
Gloria Lloyd (D) (incumbent).
David Turner (I).
VIDALIA
Mayor
Hyram Copeland (I).
Buz Craft (R) (incumbent).
Police Chief
Frank Duson Jr. (I).
Arthur K. Lewis (D), Vidalia.
Joey Merrill (I) (incumbent).
Chris Stricklin (NP).
Alderman District 1
Rosa Irving Demby (D).
Joseph “BoBo” McCoy (D).
Alderman District 2
Robert Gardner Jr. (D) (incumbent).
Raymond Murray (R).
Jamie Walsworth (R).
District 3 (3 to be elected)
Jon Betts (R) (incumbent).
Sabrina Doré (R), (incumbent).
Chris King (R).
Tommy Probst (R) (incumbent).
Brent Smith (R).
