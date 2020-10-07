Concordia Parish Police Jury President Joe Parker Sr. and Concordia Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Tim Vanier signed a proclamation on Wednesday declaring a state of emergency in Concordia Parish in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Delta.
The storm is expected to impact this region of the state beginning Friday.
Sheriff David Hedrick said preparations are being made by his department.
"We're in constant contact with Tim Vanier of Concordia Parish Homeland," Hedrick said. "The Police Jury has generators and chain saws available for us and we have tested all our equipment."
Hedrick said sandbags will be available to Concordia Parish residents.
"We have thousands ready to go if needed," Hedrick said. "Once we make the announcement, people can come by Concordia Correctional Facility and someone will load them up."
Hedrick also advised residents to check on the elderly and disabled.
"If someone in need requires assistance, they can call our dispatch office," Hedrick said.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office number is 318-336-5231.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday.
“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”
“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared,” Gov. Edwards said.
Louisianans can get updates from the Governor’s office via text by texting 'Hurricane Delta' to 67283.
PREPAREDNESS TIPS
Please remember, if flash flooding becomes a problem due to heavy rainfall, never drive on flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website www.511la.org for updated road closure information.
Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.
Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.
Supply kits should include:
- A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil.
- A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID-19 concerns.
- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person.
- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications.
- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries.
- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks.
- Sanitation supplies.
- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.
- An extra pair of glasses.
- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container.
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels.
- Paper and pencil.
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.
- Infant formula and diapers.
- Pet food and water.
The Governor’s office will share updates about Delta, Hurricane Laura response and recovery and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting 'Hurricane Delta' to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.
Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.