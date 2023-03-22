Improvements at Vidalia and Monterey schools are forthcoming after School Board members agreed to advertise for bids related to upcoming projects.
School projects pertain to upgrading windows and HVAC systems. School Board members are using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. The federal funds are being portioned out in response to learning loss caused by COVID-19.
“The plan is similar to what we did in the Ferriday schools,” said School Board and ESSER committee member Derrick Carson. “We’re going to pick out two schools and spend as much money as we can.”
Earlier this year, School Board members moved forward in Ferriday High and Lower Elementary schools windows and HVAC upgrades.
Carson also called for “uniformity” in the windows and equipment throughout the parish.
According to the ESSER webpage, the federal government stipulates that ESSER funds may be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Districts must use at least 20 percent of ESSER funding to address learning loss through evidence-based interventions.
Additionally, School Board members agreed to use Bryant Hammett & Associates’ engineering services for resurfacing assessments of Ferriday and Vidalia High school football fields and to appraise a Monterey High School gymnasium drainage issue.
According to Carson, the cost of Bryant Hammett & Associates’ engineering services was $117,540.
Initially, School Board members reviewed installing turf on the field but due to high costs decided on resurfacing.
Possible plans for field upgrades are stripping off the top of the football field, regrading, replacing the sprinkler system, new drainage and sodding for an estimated $160,000 for each field excluding the drainage.
It was also announced that Monterey High School’s gymnasium leak was caused by a “gutter issue,” according to School Superintendent Toyua Bachus.
During the building and grounds committee report, School Board members agreed to send a letter to JCP Inc. and the Town of Ferriday requesting the parties repair Ferriday High School’s sidewalk and parking lot.
Last year, portions of the school’s sidewalk and parking lot were torn up after a water leak was discovered.
Tom O’Neal, director of business affairs, also told School Board members bids for the central office repair will possibly be awarded “by the end of May.”
Bid’s may be cheaper after an assessment of the building’s carpet.
“It is hard for me to believe that all of the carpet needs to be replaced,” O’Neal said. “Hopefully, we will be in the building by the end of July.”
Meanwhile, School Board members opened three bids for providing bus services to parish schools.
Board members will now review the bids in detail and choose which bid will fit best for the school system. The bids will be evaluated on a five-point scale that includes cost, the company’s longevity, referrals, overall services offered, equipment offered and wait time for receiving new equipment.
The current contract is set to expire July 3.
Durham School Services, the company which provides the current services, bid $299.95 per bus route.
Eco Ride submitted a bid for $357 per route, while Jones Student Transportation proposed a bid for $285 per route.
