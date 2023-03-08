Corn planting is wrapping up earlier than normal in Concordia Parish thanks to recent dry weather, according to Kylie Miller, LSU Extension agent.
“Weather has been really good for planting,” Miller said. “Everybody has been able to get back in the fields and start planting.”
Along with corn planting, local farmers have begun planting soybeans, a crop that was hit hard last season.
Last August rains dumped 15 to 20 inches, causing delays in the grain harvest. Due to the delayed harvest, soybean and milo crops sprouted or rotted in the fields.
The rains did not affect the corn crop due to it being harvested earlier.
“Corn made it out before the rains, and we were able to get it out without much damage,” Miller said. “It was about average.”
But, Concordia Parish’s major crop, soybeans, were hit hard with some estimating 15-20 percent of the grains damaged.
According to David Moseley, LSU AgCenter soybean expert, last year’s beans had approximately 40 to 50 percent damage to it due to the extreme amount of rain.
Statewide, 1.2 million acres were planted in soybeans last year, making it Louisiana’s largest row crop, according to Moseley.
Even with last year’s poor crop fresh on farmers’ minds, soybeans will locally remain king.
“Concordia Parish plants more soybeans than anywhere in the state,” Miller said. “We are going to be heavy with soybeans.”
Farmers are still debating on whether or not to plant cotton, Miller said. Farmers are determining if the weather is going to cooperate or not.
In a U.S. Department of Agriculture Outlook Forum, Matt Foster, LSU AgCenter state specialist for cotton, corn and grain sorghum, said he expected cotton acres to be down 20 percent this year over 2022.
Foster acknowledged adverse weather conditions near harvest time caused a decline in 2022 cotton yields.
“Cotton acres have been erratic in Louisiana over the past 10 years, mainly due to higher demand for grain production,” Foster said. “Farmers have seen an increase in grain yield potential as well as higher and consistent prices. Also, grain crops require less intensive management compared to cotton.”
