Part 2 of 2
Writer’s note: Lilly-Anne Bryan, daughter of Joey and Lacy Bryan, recently ran in a 5K race during the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend with her parents and her brother, Tucker. She also recently received a clear, cancer-free report in her five-year checkups. This is the story of Lilly-Anne and her family’s battle with cancer and how they, during the battle, found their purpose for life. It is a story of struggle, faith and eventual victory.
It was a regular occurrence to see Lilly-Anne vomit 20 times a day during her chemo, Joey recalled. During her treatments she also received 100 units of blood and platelets which does not include her surgeries.
She was in the fight for her life.
After her second round of chemo, St. Jude performed a procedure to recover her stem cells in preparation for a bone marrow transplant which was “the hardest chemo that you are going to do” according to Lacy.
During the stem cell recovery, 4-year-old Lilly-Anne, not sedated, lay on a bed not moving for six hours while doctors performed the procedure. St. Jude recovered 20 million stem cells from her.
Her proud father said, “She did great.”
“They are frozen at St. Jude if she ever needs them,” Lacy said.
Two days after she finished her bone marrow treatment, and doctors gave the stem cells back to her.
The bone marrow transplant was challenging for Lilly-Anne.
“But the next thing we know, she threw up a part of her esophagus lining,” Joey said. “Because the treatment is so rough, it literally blisters everything.”
After fighting hard through the bone marrow transplant, St. Jude discharged her for four weeks. The family spent Christmas in their apartment in Memphis recovering.
Pneumonia
Next on the protocol was radiation treatments. Lilly-Anne started the treatments on Jan. 17. St. Jude formed a cast where she would lie each time and tattooed her where the laser would concentrate its beam. She was to do 17 rounds.
During her 10th round, nurses noticed her breathing was fast, and the parents were instructed to watch her closely that night.
During the night, Joey and Lacy discovered her breathing was 60 breaths per minute. Normally, she breathed 25 to 30 breaths per minute. They took her back to the hospital and discovered Lilly-Anne had pneumonia.
She spent two weeks in the hospital while progressively getting worse. Her breathing was up to 80 breaths per minute.
She was admitted to the ICU where they decided to flush her airwaves with water and suck them back out. They tested the flushed out water to see if it was viral or an infection to see how to treat her.
During this time, Lilly-Anne was put on a ventilator where she would stay for seven days.
That night her blood pressure bottomed out, and doctors thought she was septic. At 2 a.m., doctors woke the parents.
“We don’t know what is going on,” Lacy said, remembering the conversation with the doctors. “We are doing everything we can, but we don’t know if she is going to make it through the night.”
But she did.
The next morning Lilly-Anne started steroids and her condition improved. She was in the hospital for a month before being discharged on regular oxygen. Doctors diagnosed her with toxicity of the lungs. Her lungs were damaged from the chemo she received during her bone marrow transplant.
Afterwards, the family came back to Ferriday for three weeks to let her recover before radiation.
Faith confirmed
Back in Memphis, Lilly-Anne was set to do 23 rounds of radiation but before the rounds Joey had to “train” her to be still. She was to do the radiation awake and had to be very still.
After finishing her rounds, the family returned to Ferriday to celebrate Easter at home.
Upon arrival at St. Jude after a much needed rest, Lilly-Anne started on her maintenance rounds. The first round was nothing but antibodies then two weeks later she started round two with an IV bag attached to her for two days.
At this time, a nurse confirmed their faith.
“She said the casing around the tumor was so hard it was not allowing the chemo to penetrate into the tumor,” Joey said. “So, you think about why is my child going through this? Then you go back, and they say we don’t understand why the tumor is so big, but it didn’t spread. If chemo couldn’t go in, God didn’t allow it to go out. God was in it the whole time.”
Another miracle
Lilly-Anne was ordered back to the ICU a third time during a particularly rough round of antibodies. She was on manual oxygen because she had maxed out her wall oxygen.
Lacy remembered a whimsical yet serious trip to the ICU where Lilly-Anne was screaming for St. Jude to turn the hall lights off.
“We were going down the hall, and she had on her night eye mask with the ICU doctor walking behind us,” Lacy said, laughing. “She was screaming turn the lights off! She would raise her mask up and scream, ‘I’m trying to sleep!’”
While in the ICU, doctors sedated her and medically paralyzed her, so she could “simply rest” while on the ventilator. She stayed paralyzed for a week and heavily medicated, so she could rest and heal.
What was supposed to be just a week turned into 16 days on the vent. She was vented a total of four times while at St. Jude.
On day 12, doctors recommended a tracheostomy or biopsy, but one doctor, Dr. Fomen spoke up.
“He was like, why?” Lacy remembers the doctor saying. “Technically, the child’s cancer is under control. There is no evidence of disease. We can’t let the treatment kill her. He said ‘I don’t even know if we should continue with the protocol. At this point and time, we should quit protocol.”
They started her on steroids on a Wednesday, and prayers went out for her. On Saturday, Lilly-Anne was breathing on her own and Sunday she was off the ventilator.
“Four days after they wanted to put a (tracheostomy) in, she was sitting up in bed watching her iPad playing ‘Our God Is Greater.’” Joey said. “Our doctors were speechless. They were amazed.”
After seeing her miraculous recovery, doctors agreed to cancel the remaining protocol.
Another battle
Lilly-Anne got off the vent in May, but in July she contracted salmonella which started the onslaught of major GI issues. According to Lacy, she went four months not eating or drinking due to the issues.
“She could eat and drink nothing all day long, and we would pull out 1,000 (milliliters) off of her in a day,” Joey said. The 1,000 milliliters were mainly green, “grassy looking” liquid, according to Lacy.
Doctors said part of her jejunum, the middle portion of the small intestine, was damaged from radiation and surgeries.
But still, doctors declared she was cancer free.
On Oct. 15 doctors performed an exploratory laparotomy to “figure out what was going on,” Lacy said. Ten-1/2 hours later the doctors were finished and said every 2 centimeters her small intestines were kinked with scar tissue wrapped around them.
During the surgery, she was put on the ventilator for five days. Because of the surgery, she started retaining fluid which led to the lengthy vent stay and trouble breathing.
During a downtime in treatments, Joey and a doctor were discussing her breathing trouble. The doctor said even though she had been vented multiple times, Lilly-Anne’s drive helped her out tremendously.
“That drive in her kept her out of ICU many times,” Joey said. “There were times she couldn’t hardly breath, but she would be singing ‘Jesus Said It.’”
The doctor would come in and hear her singing and that kept her out of ICU due to her breathing.
After getting off the ventilator and getting another dose of steroids, she could eat anything she wanted.
Finding purpose
Thinking on all the struggles the Bryans faced still makes Lacy and Joey emotional.
“There were times when she was on the ventilator I had to mentally prepare myself for the end,” Lacy said. “Our doctors would tell us ‘we just don’t know’.”
But through the dark times she had her birth family, church family and now her St. Jude family. And now with her family back home in Ferriday, she felt it was time for them to give back.
Lacy was the first to sign up for a 5K race during the annual St. Jude Memorial Marathon Weekend this year. The rest of the Bryan family followed her lead.
Previously, the Bryans had watched the races twice with Lilly-Anne being a patient. The first time they were watching the marathon through a hospital window during her darkest time while on bone marrow treatments. The next year they were outpatient and were able to go outside. That year they saw one of Lilly-Anne’s doctors and some of her nurses running.
“They stopped and took pictures with Lilly,” Joey said. “It was really a moment where you understand it is bigger than you and what you deal with. It was that moment where we said, ‘we want to be able to come back and do this.’”
Lilly-Anne’s drive pushed her to go from a cancer patient to race participant. But not just Lilly-Anne, but Joey, Lacy and Tucker also. The entire Bryan family, that cancer could not tear apart, ran in the 5K.
Racers run through St. Jude’s campus, a point Lacy acknowledged was emotional.
“As we were leaving the campus the emotions hit me,” Lacy said. “We never knew if she would make it off campus. Now, she is running through campus. It was a very emotional moment for us.”
As they went through the race, people would stop them and ask questions. Many that asked questions were patients themselves, going through the same struggles and trails. The group would patiently stop, answer questions and lift others up.
“It never was about us two,” Joey said, pointing to him and his wife. “It was about letting (Lilly-Anne) go back through and see when she was going through (cancer treatments), other people were doing this for her. So, now she can go back and support them.”
The couple said they were going to make the Memphis races an annual trip.
“As the years go forward, she can go back and inspire the next child going through what she went through,” Joey said. “That is all that matters.”
Above and beyond
The Bryans returned to St. Jude after the race for Lilly-Anne’s five-year checkup. She received clear scans - no sign of cancer.
The family gave credit of God but also the brilliant staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The couple both agreed the hospital went “above and beyond” in Lilly-Anne’s treatment and recovery.
“What you see on TV and the stories you hear, multiply that times 10,” Joey said.
“All you ever hear on TV is patients never receive a bill for treatment,” Lacy added. “That’s true. They billed our insurance, so I saw what the bills were. Her treatment was over $3 million. That was before her last surgery. Above and beyond that, the whole time we were up their for 18 months we had a place to stay. That never got billed to insurance. Our furnished apartment was $1,500 a month. All we had to buy was the food to go in it.”
The couple also received a card from St. Jude. $125 were loaded on it each Monday.
“That was to take care of your food or if we wanted to buy her toys to make her feel better we could use it for that,” Joey said.
Additionally, St. Jude never billed their insurance for any of Lilly-Anne’s medicine while she was an outpatient. In one instance while they were in Ferriday, they needed one of her medicines filled. Joey thought he would go to a local pharmacy and pay for it himself, but it was $17,000.
St. Jude was not able to ship it overnight to them, so the hospital paid for a “hotshot.” The medicine was delivered that night to their doorstep from Memphis.
“That is what they do,” Joey said. “How hard was our decision to go back and do a marathon and raise money for them? It was an easy decision. It is not about us. It is about Lilly-Anne’s story for the next family, the next child that is going through it.”
An inspiration to others
Joey and Lacy are now helping others going through similar battles. Most of the time they help by lending an ear or giving simple advice.
“I remember encourage yourself in the Lord,” Lacy said. “You might be the only one, but don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help and prayer. People will help and pray. Our community went above and beyond for us.”
“People tell me, I don’t know how you do it or I don’t know what I would be like in that situation.” Joey said. “That thing is whether it is your child with cancer or your child was in an accident when you are put in that situation you simply get through it. You don’t have that choice. You do it, and that is what the next person will do.”
When asked why would God do this to a little baby, Joey answers them matter-of-factly.
“You are not exempt from anything,” Joey said. “Just because you go to church don’t mean you don’t live life. That doesn’t mean that your child is exempt from anything. It just means that you have to have faith.”
“There were times I would be so convinced that when they would do scans the tumor would be gone,” Lacy said. “And they would walk in and say there was no shrinkage or no change. I would get in the shower and ask God, ‘You told me I could speak to this mountain and it would be removed. Why? What am I doing wrong that you are not doing this? You told me to have faith.’”
As a father, Joey would like to take the painful memories Lilly-Anne might have away. But, her scars remain a constant reminder of the battles she had with cancer.
“I want that scar to remind her of what God did for her in her life,” Joey said. “Use it as a testimony.”
The family has reminders posted in places such as their offices and bedrooms to remind of their journey.
“It is tough when your nine-year-old child tells you that basically all of her friends have died,” Joey said. “More than half of her friends she had up there has passed away. It is still a very real deal, and it makes us understand it could have been her just as easy.”
Every month the St. Jude staff met behind closed doors to discuss patients. During a checkup Joey told Lacy to ask the doctor during Lilly-Anne’s darkest moments what was her percentage of survival she gave her.
“A doctor said behind closed doors they had many arguments about Lilly-Anne,” Joey said. “But they all agreed she had to get a miracle, and she got it. That was my ah ha moment with God. Take that devil.”
To make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital go to stjude.org or call (800) 822-6344 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
